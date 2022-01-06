AG vows to follow Jan. 6 facts

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vowed to hold all of those responsible for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol accountable, whether they were actually present or committed other crimes surrounding the day's events.

"The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law -- whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy," Garland said. "We will follow the facts wherever they lead."

Garland reiterated that the department would not share details about its investigation. "I understand that this may not be the answer some are looking for," he said. "But we will and we must speak through our work. Anything else jeopardizes the viability of our investigations and the civil liberties of our citizens."

The attorney general also emphasized a commitment to the rule of law and to following the facts. While the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has signaled an openness to making a criminal referral to the department if it comes across evidence that former President Donald Trump or others broke the law as they pressed unproven accounts of election fraud, Garland did not mention Trump or any specific investigation that the department might be pursuing.

Garland has never given any substantive public indication of whether or how aggressively the department might be building a case against Trump or his advisers, and it is not clear what charges they might be subject to. Some Democrats have nonetheless been openly pushing him to make clear that he intends to act.

Last month, former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., said Garland would either "rise to the occasion or go down in infamy as one of the worst attorney generals in this country's history" if he did not hold Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 attack.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/16garland/]





Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance said before Garland's speech Wednesday that the department was right to be quiet about the investigation as it unfolded, but added that the silence has fueled worries that the probe will not be sufficiently aggressive and broad.

"The problem with believing in opaque investigations, I think we're all questioning a little bit, 'What if DOJ is not doing it?'" Vance said.

Federal prosecutors in D.C. announced last week that they have charged more than 725 people with assault, resisting arrest and other crimes in connection with the events of Jan. 6, 2021. About 165 people have pleaded guilty, the U.S. attorney's office said.

The FBI continues to seek hundreds of suspects. So far, 250 people seen on video assaulting police at the Capitol still haven't been fully identified and apprehended, and another 100 are being sought for other crimes tied to the riot. Agents and investigative analysts have been poring over thousands of hours of surveillance video, going second by second in each video to capture clear images of people who attacked officers inside the Capitol.

"This investigation takes time because it is a lot of work, a lot of painstaking work that they look at the video kind of frame by frame," said Steven D'Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's field office in Washington.

In one case, police body camera footage captures a man using a cane with electric prods on the end jabbing at officers and shocking them as they fight to hold back the riotous crowd trying to break through a barricaded line of officers at one of the doors of the Capitol. The crackling sound of the electricity can be heard as he prods his cane into one of the officers. The man, known only as "AFO114" -- using shorthand for "assaulting a federal officer" -- is still being sought.

"The assaults against the police officers are extremely serious," D'Antuono said. More than 100 police officers were attacked by rioters on Jan. 6, some attacked by multiple people and some attacked multiple times, he said.

In another video, a man is seen repeatedly bashing a police officer over the head with a 6-foot metal pole as he tries to push his way into the Capitol. And a third shows a man spraying some kind of chemical from a can into the faces of other officers.

"There is still a lot of work to be done on this," D'Antuono said. "There were a lot of people up there at the Capitol, a lot of people that either committed violence up there did other unlawful actions up there."

Some legal analysts say criminal charges for Trump and others who weren't at the Capitol seem less likely, given that public evidence has not pointed to a grand conspiracy that involved the president or his top allies directing rioters to breach the Capitol.

A Washington Post review of court records last year found that the vast majority of those charged federally were not known to be part of far-right groups or premeditated conspiracies to attack the Capitol.

Instead, they were a collection of everyday Americans, including community leaders, small-business owners, teachers and yoga instructors, who gathered in Washington to protest or try to stop the congressional certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

"There's no grand conspiracy that the FBI found, despite arresting hundreds of people, investigating thousands," said Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor.

Biden is expected to mark today's first anniversary of the insurrection by seeking to rally Democrats around voting-rights legislation, with a warning that inaction risks emboldening extremist followers of Trump before the crucial midterm elections.

The president and his allies in Congress plan a full slate of events today marking the riot, preaching unity to a politically fractured nation -- and members of his own party, divided for months over legislative priorities, including new social safety programs, climate initiatives and voter protections.

Biden is to speak today from the Capitol, where he plans to "speak to the truth of what happened, not the lies that some have spread since," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

"He will also speak to the work we still need to do to secure and strengthen our democracy and our institutions to reject the hatred and lies we saw on January 6, and to unite our country," she added.

Democrats will attempt to amplify those themes throughout the day. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has scheduled events, including a session with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, designed to put the events in context, along with testimonials from lawmakers about their experience during the attack. Pelosi will also participate in a CNN prime-time program broadcast from the Capitol tonight.

"There's a larger message here to the country about who we are and who we need to be moving forward," Psaki said.

Biden's task has been complicated by Trump who has turned Jan. 6 into a loyalty test for fellow Republicans by obliging them to reject the new administration and downplay the riot.

Many Republicans -- including lawmakers who came under siege that day and criticized Trump in the immediate aftermath -- have in recent months fallen silent, sidestepping questions about the integrity of the 2020 election and the former president's culpability in the riot.

Trump late Tuesday canceled a news conference planned for today at his estate in Palm Beach, Fla., saying he would instead discuss his unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud and other grievances at a rally later this month. He blamed the retreat on the media and lawmakers investigating the insurrection.

The cancellation was announced as senior Republicans on Capitol Hill signaled that they would avoid the spotlight today. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has not scheduled any events to mark the insurrection, though he issued a statement calling the actions that day "as wrong as can be." Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell -- a frequent source of Trump's scorn -- has said he plans to travel to Georgia for the funeral of former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson.

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Zapotosky and Devlin Barrett of the Washington Post; by Chris Strom, Justin Sink, Billy House and Mark Niquette of Bloomberg News; by Katie Benner of The New York Times; and by Michael Balsamo of The Associated Press.