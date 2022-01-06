Airport in Highfill begins rebranding with new logo

Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill has begun a rebranding effort to bring its messaging more in line with a recent regional branding push by the Northwest Arkansas Council.

During a videoconference Wednesday morning, airport spokeswoman Alex English said the effort, which includes a new logo, is modern and sleek while mirroring a regional branding begun last year through the council's Life Works Here initiative.

Airport board member and former chair Blake Woolsey said on the call the airport makes a vital first impression on visitors to Northwest Arkansas and called the airport branding complementary to the Life Works Here effort. The Life Works Here program seeks to attract professionals with a specialty in STEAM areas -- science, technology, engineering, the arts and math -- to relocate to Northwest Arkansas.

The airport's new logo features shades of blue and includes an icon with triangle shapes that evoke the feeling of planes in flight and is already featured on its website. Northwest Arkansas National's English said plans are for a slow rollout of the new logo, to include airport signage and merchandise, over the coming weeks and months.

The airport worked with Walrus, a New York-based advertising agency that developed the Northwest Arkansas Council program, on its rebranding program.