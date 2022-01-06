ALABAMA STATE 55, UAPB 40

PINE BLUFF -- A season-worst shooting effort denied the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff a chance to pick up its first Southwestern Athletic Conference victory of the season.

UAPB (4-8, 0-2) hit 10 of 50 (20%) shots and couldn't keep up on the glass in losing to Alabama State (3-8, 1-0) for the fourth time in a row.

Tyesha Rudolph had 15 points and Ayana Emmanuel added 12 for the Hornets.

Alabama State, which shot 20 of 57 (35.1%), scored the first eight points of the game and opened up a 23-12 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Maya Peat led UAPB with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Tyler Pyburn had 11 points.

The Golden Lions, who were outrebounded 49-34, also played without their second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Khadijah Brown.