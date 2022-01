Arkadelphia, 1911: The then free flowing Ouachita River passed near the campus of Ouachita Baptist College. Sent to "TX," Mrs. Daniel penned, "This is a beautiful river, we go to this place fishing often. ... I lost my voice three weeks ago, am having my throat treated and hope to talk when I come home."

