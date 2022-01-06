Arkansas adds 7,787 new covid cases in latest new daily record

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Thursday by almost 7,787, setting a single-day record for new cases for the third consecutive day.

Rising by double-digits for the seventh day in a row, the number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 jumped Thursday by 73, to 892, its highest level since Sept. 24.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 22, to 9,278.

The 7,787 cases added to the state's count on Thursday followed record-setting jumps of 7,488 on Wednesday, 6,562 on Tuesday and 4,978 on the previous Thursday, Dec. 30. Before then, the biggest daily increase since the start of the pandemic was a spike of 4,304 cases on Jan. 1, 2021.

At a record level since Sunday, the average daily increase in the state’s case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Thursday to 4,840.

With new cases continuing to outpace recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active reached an all-time high for the third consecutive day. The count rose by 6,015, to 44,169, topping 40,000 for the first time. The count topped 30,000 for the first time on Tuesday.

After rising for the previous three days, however, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by one, to 127.

The number who covid-19 patients were in intensive care in Arkansas jumped by 11, to 268, its highest level since Oct. 7.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state that were unoccupied rose by nine, to 46, as a result of a drop in non-covid-19 patients who were in intensive care.

People with covid-19 made up almost 25% of all the state's intensive care unit patients on Thursday, up slightly from about 24% a day earlier.

The increase on Thursday in covid-19 patients who were hospitalized was the largest in a single day since Sept. 1.

State officials said the increase of 101 patients on that day was partly the result of an inaccurate number that was reported a day earlier.

Aside from that increase, the increase reported on Thursday was the largest since Aug. 9, near the height of the summer surge, when the number rose by 103.

-- Andy Davis

3:22 p.m.: Arkansas to receive 450,000 covid tests Friday, Hutchinson says

Arkansas’ vendor is planning to deliver more than 450,000 rapid at-home coronavirus tests by Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported Thursday.

It will be the first shipment after Arkansas purchased 1.5 million rapid home coronavirus tests, which are expected to be distributed to the public for free.

Future shipments are planned for next week, and the vendor estimates the Arkansas Department of Health will receive the total 1.5 million tests by the end of Jan. 14, Hutchinson said in a statement.

He cautioned that delivery dates could shift because of shipping congestion and other factors.

The news comes as a coronavirus surge continues to tear through the state, setting record single-day case increases and pushing the state’s hospitalizations upward.

Last month, President Joe Biden announced that his administration would buy 500 million at-home rapid tests, which would be given out for free to Americans who would like them. The White House says the initial delivery of the tests will begin in January.

--Ryan Tarinelli