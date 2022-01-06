Attacks target bases housing coalition troops in Iraq, Syria

BAGHDAD -- Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. troops in the western Anbar province and in the capital were hit by Katyusha rockets Wednesday while in Syria, eight rounds of indirect fire landed inside a base with members of the U.S.-led coalition, the Iraqi and U.S. militaries said.

No casualties were reported in the three attacks, part of a series that began Monday, the anniversary of a U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad two years ago.

According to an Iraqi officer, a base housing U.S. troops in Anbar province was hit with five Katyusha rockets on Wednesday evening; three other rockets fell outside the base. The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said U.S.-led coalition forces at the base were forced into shelters by the barrage.

There was no immediate comment from the coalition, which is in Iraq to help fight the Islamic State militant group.

Later Wednesday, a previously unheard-of group in Iraq calling itself Qassem al-Jabarayn claimed responsibility for the attack on the Ain al-Asad base. The group vowed in an online post to keep up attacks until the full withdrawal of U.S. forces.

Since Soleimani's death, Iran-backed militias in Iraq have become increasingly unruly and disparate, although some analysts argue that the militias have splintered only to allow them to claim attacks under different names to mask their involvement.

Earlier Wednesday, the Iraqi military said a rocket launcher with one rocket was found in a residential district in western Baghdad, an area used in the past by Iran-backed militias to fire at the airport.

In eastern Syria, the rounds hit a base run by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces with a small coalition advisory presence. The coalition said in a statement that there was minor damage.

Coalition forces, acting on intelligence, responded by firing six rounds of artillery toward the point of origin of the attack just outside the eastern town of Mayadeen, a stronghold of Iran-backed fighters, the statement said.

The statement said that "Iran-supported malign actors fired ... from within civilian infrastructure with no regard for civilian safety." It said that hours earlier, U.S.-led coalition forces had observed several launch sites near the base known as Green Village. Coalition forces conducted several strikes to eliminate the threats, it added.

John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesman, said Wednesday that the military has been preparing for stepped-up attacks in Iraq.

On Monday, two armed drones were shot down as they headed toward a facility housing U.S. advisers at the Baghdad airport. Two explosives-laden drones targeting an Iraqi military base housing U.S. troops in Anbar province were destroyed Tuesday.

The 2020 U.S. drone strike at Baghdad's airport killed Soleimani, who was the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

The U.S.-led coalition last month formally ended its combat mission supporting Iraqi forces in the ongoing fight against the Islamic State. Some 2,500 troops will remain as the coalition shifts to an advisory mission to continue supporting Iraqi forces.

Information for this article was contributed by Bassem Mroue and Lolita Baldor of The Associated Press.

Parts of the wreckage of a drone are laid out on the ground near the Ain al-Asad airbase, in the western Anbar province of Iraq, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Two explosives-laden drones targeting the base housing U.S. troops were engaged and destroyed by defensive capabilities at the base on Tuesday, a coalition official said. (International Coalition via AP)



A part from the wreckage of a drone with Arabic that reads, "Soleimani's revenge" lies on the ground at Baghdad airport, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport on Monday, a U.S.-led coalition official said, an attack that coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. killing of Gen. Qassim Soleimani, a top Iranian general. (International Coalition via AP)

