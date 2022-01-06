Bears, Beardens

Editor, The Commercial:

Saturday's Pine Bluff Commercial section of the Democrat-Gazette contained a report on the fine work being done by Myron Means of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission restoring the black bear population.

Mr. Means mentioned that the town of Bearden in south Arkansas is named for all the bear dens that used to be found in the Ouachita River corridor.

There certainly were many bear dens before the bear population was decimated by over-hunting, but the Encyclopedia of Arkansas says this about the founding of the town: "Bearden was founded as one of many whistle-stop communities along the Cotton Belt Railway Line during the steam engine years. The city limits for the town of Bearden were set in 1882 by the Southwest Improvement Association, an agency of the Railway Land Office. This office was part of what would become the Cotton Belt Railway Line. Bearden was named after one of the lawyers for the agency, Judge John T. Bearden."

There are about a dozen families with the Bearden surname in Ouachita County today. Thank you.

Robert Reynolds,

El Dorado

City talks homicides

Editor, The Commercial:

Finally, how wonderful it is that the city elected officials are beginning to talk about homicides publicly and that should be commended by all. Again, these acts of violence kill cities and bring to life open-air drug markets and sales, along with other illegal activities.

The city should use the Broken Window Theory for policing. Prosecute lawbreakers to the fullest extent of the law. Have conversations with the United States Attorney about re-engaging Project Safe Neighborhood as a needed deterrent.

Utilize informants, undercover officers, search warrants, surveillance, wiretap, probable cause, and finally, STOP AND FRISK to get guns off the streets. The Shotspotter Technology, should not be taken off the table. Twenty-nine homicides occurred last year, and shutting down one business is not the answer. Why not establish a protocol for nightclubs to fill out paperwork and agree on safety precautions.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.