Benton County moves January committee meetings to online only

BENTONVILLE -- Two Benton County committee meetings this month will be online only because of the covid-19 omicron variant, County Judge Barry Moehring announced Wednesday.

"As I am sure you are aware, due to the omicron variant, covid-19 case counts in Benton County and across Arkansas are trending significantly higher by the day," Moehring wrote in a memo to the 15 justices of the peace and other county officials. "To that end, in order to protect the county's officials, employees and the public, and with the concurrence of the chairs of the Finance Committee and Committee of the Whole, I am declaring an emergency with regard to committee meetings for January 2022, and therefore attendance at these meetings will be virtual only."

The Finance Committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Committee of the Whole meeting is at 6 p.m. Jan. 18.

Online attendance will count for purposes of determining a quorum, for purposes of voting and for purposes of compensation, and there will be no in-person option for attending the two meetings, Moehring said.

Benton County justices of the peace are paid $267 per meeting.

Notice for the public to attend online, including the ability to make public comments, will be provided for, Moehring wrote.

County officials scheduled six meetings this month to hear applicant proposals about the county's American Rescue Plan money. Those will be moved to next month, Moehring said.

The county will receive $54 million in American Rescue Plan money -- $27 million last year and this year.

The county received more than 60 applications for rescue plan money. Organizations were asked to apply if they could demonstrate their activities support the public health response, or if they have experienced economic harm from the pandemic and the money would respond to that harm.

"Because these meetings would have included dozens of people from many different organizations, we will reschedule them in February when -- hopefully -- the current surge has receded and they can be conducted safely," Moehring wrote. "We will have a suggested schedule of dates for these meetings for consideration at the Finance Committee meeting on Jan. 11."

The emergency doesn't apply to the Quorum Court meeting scheduled for Jan. 27, which by statute will remain in-person only, Moehring said.