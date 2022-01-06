Bikes, Blues & BBQ moving from Fayetteville to Rogers

FAYETTEVILLE -- The motorcycle rally that has taken place predominantly on Dickson Street for more than 20 years appears to be on the move to Rogers this year.

An announcement posted Thursday on the Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally Facebook page says festival organizers partnered with the city of Rogers and the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce to host the event Oct. 5-8.

The first rally was held in 2000 with about 300 riders, stemming from Bike Night at the former José's restaurant on Dickson Street, according to the Bike and Blues website. Participation grew over the years, and annual attendance was estimated somewhere around 300,000 in recent years, traditionally in the last week of September.

The most recent rally happened in 2019. The event was canceled for the first time in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic. A rally was planned for September; however, the University of Arkansas withdrew an agreement that would have allowed the event to set up at a parking lot near Baum-Walker Stadium, citing concerns with hospitalizations in the region.

The rally's official vendors for years set up at the two parking lots west of Dickson Street and West Avenue. The city of Fayetteville owns the lot immediately west of the Walton Arts Center, and would grant permits allowing the rally to set up there.