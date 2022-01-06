Brooks says he will transfer from Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks announced Thursday he will enter the NCAA transfer portal, the second member of the Razorbacks’ secondary to announce an intent to transfer in as many days.

In a post to his Twitter account, Brooks thanked Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, former head coach Chad Morris and former assistant coach Ron Cooper.

“I’ve made countless memories at the University of Arkansas and they will never be forgotten,” Brooks wrote.

Brooks, who could have up to two years of eligibility remaining, was a three-year starter at Arkansas, primarily as a nickelback. Brooks started 30 games and played in 34 games for the Razorbacks.

As a junior, Brooks recorded 48 tackles during the 2021 season. He also intercepted a pass during the first quarter of Arkansas’ 24-10 victory over Penn State last week.

Brooks had four career interceptions, including a 69-yard return for a touchdown to help the Razorbacks defeat Mississippi State 21-14 in 2020. That victory snapped a 20-game SEC losing streak for Arkansas.

A 4-star recruit from West Jefferson High School in Harvey, La., Brooks committed to Arkansas over Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Missouri in the class of 2019.

Brooks is the second starting defensive back to enter the portal, along with senior safety Joe Foucha. Five defensive backs have announced they will transfer from the Razorbacks — Brooks, Foucha, Devin Bush, Nick Turner and Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan.

