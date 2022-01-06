Child, 10, struck by vehicle while approaching school bus in south Arkansas, deputies say

A 10-year-old trying to cross a U.S. highway to board a school bus in south Arkansas was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Drew County deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Montongo, an unincorporated community about 9 miles north of Monticello, at around 6:15 a.m. Thursday in reference to a child struck by the side-view mirror of a southbound vehicle on U.S. 425, according to a news release from the Drew County sheriff’s office.

The child was attempting to cross the 2-lane highway to board a northbound Drew Central School District bus, deputies said.

The child was transported to Drew Memorial Hospital in Monticello. Deputies later learned that the child had broken several bones and would be transported to a Little Rock hospital, the release stated, adding that the child was expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies said the drivers of the bus and the vehicle had conflicting statements, and that officers with the Arkansas State Police are investigating.