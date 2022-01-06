Christmas Wishes: Final 2021 nonprofit requests include volunteer docents and gardeners

As we have done for many years, during the holidays the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asked area nonprofits what was on their Christmas wish lists -- volunteers, iPads, paper towels or gift cards, whatever they needed. In this, our last installment, we hope our readers will see a reason to reach out and lend a hand to the organizations that do so much for our communities all year long. These are our final requests, along with a roundup of other organizations that have asked for assistance this season.

Elizabeth Richardson Center

Address: ERC has two programs, the children and adult programs, which have locations in Huntsville, Siloam Springs, Fayetteville, and Springdale.

What we do: The Elizabeth Richardson Center (ERC) is a comprehensive provider of disability services in Northwest Arkansas. We have been serving the needs of individuals with disabilities since 1963.

We operate a total of three Child Development Centers in Fayetteville, Huntsville and Siloam Springs that serve the needs of children 6 weeks to 5 years of age with developmental delays or disabilities.

For adults, we provide community employment, independent living options, life skills classes, job skills training, recreational activities and community involvement.

Needs: Socks, undergarments/bras, towels, wash cloths, shampoo, laundry soap, Chapstick, hand cream, gloves, scarves, and Tupperware.We have two Walmart Registry links that include arts and crafts, toys, books and various other items needed. Search "Elizabeth Richardson Center" under Walmart's Registry for Good.

Website: ercinc.org

Contact: Barbara Ludwig, executive director, (479) 872-1800.

Museum of Native American History

Address: 202 S.W. O St. in Bentonville

Mission: The Museum of Native American History's mission is to educate future generations about the lives of the First Americans. The museum provides a cultural hub to amplify the voices of their legacy.

Needs: We would love some interested volunteers, especially gardeners in the spring for our medicine garden.

Website: monah.us

Contact: Charlotte Buchanan-Yale, (479) 273-2456.

Bella Vista Historical Society

Mission: The Bella Vista Historical Society was founded in 1976 in order to discover, collect, preserve or restore materials and artifacts concerned with our community's heritage.

Address: 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista 72714

Website: bellavistamuseum.org

Wish list: We are seeking men and women to be museum docents who have an interest in history and like interacting with people. All volunteers must be fully covid vaccinated. Duties include greeting visitors, explaining the museum layout, giving tours of the Settler's Cabin next door, helping with inquiries and manning the gift shop.

Contact: Jill Werner (479) 721-3122 or jrwerner@cox.net.

Life Styles

Address: 2590 W. Sycamore St., Fayetteville 72702

What we do: Founded in 1976, Life Styles is a nonprofit organization that provides first-class services to adults with developmental disabilities -- supporting their right to productive, self-directed lives at home, work and play. Life Styles' housing assistance, transportation services, continuing education, employment services and social activities help hundreds of disabled adults live more independently and as more fully engaged members of the Northwest Arkansas community.

Needs:

• Life Styles is looking to establish a presence in the Bentonville/Rogers area and welcomes any leads regarding land or building options there.

• Two push carts

• 3D printer

• Art supplies

• Large electric generators

• Painting services for Life Styles buildings

• Storage space for client files

Website: lifestylesinc.org

Contact: John Newman, executive director,(479) 521-3581 or hello@lifestylesinc.org.

Other Nonprofits

Also reaching out this holiday season were:

Micah's House Northwest Arkansas -- Serving young men who have aged out of foster care. Contact Michelle Wallace at (479) 282-0928 or email info@micahshousenwa.org.

Saving Grace NWA -- A Christ-centered home in NWA serving young women who've aged out of foster care or are facing homelessness. Contact (479) 636-1133 or admin@savinggracenwa.org.

Open Avenues -- Serving adults with disabilities. Contact Kelly Sampson, development director, (479) 636-5082 or volunteer@openavenues.org.

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank -- Feeds the hungry in Northwest Arkansas through partnerships with more than 160 member agencies. Contact Kent Eikenberry, director, 872-8774 or Kent@nwafoodbank.org.

Regional National Improvement Corp, Inc. (RNCIC) -- Works to secure land adjacent to the Fayetteville National Cemetery to ensure the cemetery can continue to receive veterans for burial. Contact Jannie Layne, (479) 530-7728.

Bo's Blessings -- Works to improve the quality of life for the military community in Northwest Arkansas. Contact Jannie Layne, (479) 530-7728.

Rogers Historical Museum -- Works to enrich lives through education, experience and exploration of our heritage. Contact museum@rogersar.gov or (479) 621-1154.

Fayetteville National Cemetery Advisory Committee -- Assists with efforts to honor veterans buried in the National Cemetery. Contact (479) 263-6772.

Military Order of the Purple Heart Department of Arkansas -- Works to foster goodwill and camaraderie among combat wounded veterans, promote patriotism, support necessary legislative initiatives, and most importantly, provide service to all veterans and their families. Contact (479) 263-6772.

Springdale Veterans Memorial Organization -- Working to raise funds, build, and maintain a memorial to our veterans. Contact Jannie Layne, (479) 530-7728.

7 Hills Homeless Center -- Working to develop and implement collaborative, local solutions that foster hope, opportunity, and stability for people experiencing homelessness. Contact Haley Pratt, development director, (479) 388-1561 or haley@7hillscenter.org.

Apple Seeds -- Works to inspire healthy living through garden-based education and the growing and donation of fresh produce. Contact Tanya Collins, (479) 200-8318, tanya@appleseedsnwa.org.

Washington County Historical Society -- Working to discover, preserve, and celebrate the history of Washington County, Arkansas, and to share that heritage with others. Contact: Peggy Chenault, Headquarters House museum operations manager, (479) 521-2970.

Marshallese Educational Initiative -- Promotes the cultural, intellectual, and historical awareness of the Marshallese people and facilitates intercultural dialogue to foster positive social change. Contact Marcina Langrine, (479) 365-7019.