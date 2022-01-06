City Council revives decorum rules

The Pine Bluff City Council on Tuesday reiterated a resolution originally approved March 15, 1999, to limit council members to a maximum of 3 minutes to speak on agenda items.

Glen Brown Jr. led the City Council meeting in Mayor Shirley Washington's physical absence. Washington attended via Zoom along with Council Members Lloyd Holcomb Jr. and Steven Shaner.

In the past, council members have freely expressed their views of concerns during the City Council meeting, but according to the resolution the council has been branded with poor parliamentary decorum and uncooperative attitudes.

The resolution states that the council should exemplify good legislative decorum and cooperation and the council's hard work and accomplishments go unnoticed and unappreciated because of its viewed perception and decorum.

Council Members Ivan Whitfield and Steven Mays questioned the reason the resolution was being brought up, implying someone had to go and dig for it.

"This piece of legislation is from 21 years ago," said Whitfield. "This council has done well. We're going back 21 years ago."

"This is basically a guideline as we move forward in 2022 for the council members," Brown Jr. said. "Hopefully we can start adhering to this."

The following rules will be implemented moving forward.

• Limit the discussion of normal agenda items to 3 minutes per council member with discussion relevant to the issue and allow two 1-minute rebuttals per council member.

• Special reports may consume a longer period of time, not to exceed 5 minutes.

• The mayor is the official chairman and parliamentarian.

• No person is allowed to speak unless recognized by the chairperson.

A vote to expand budgetary authority for 2022 was passed by the full council Tuesday.

The council has not yet adopted a 2022 municipal budget. To ensure the continuity of city government operations until the 2022 budget is adopted, authority is needed for the city government to continue operations and make expenditures for the new year.

Once the resolution is passed by the full council, the city is authorized to fund operations and expenditures retroactive to Jan. 1 in the same amounts and levels as provided in the 2021 municipal budget.

The Pine Bluff Ways and Means Committee did not recommend passage of the city's 2022 budget during December's budget meetings because financial advisers William Moss and George Stepps, who were brought on as financial consultants during the city's 2022 budget process, analyzed the figures and said the 2022 expectation for revenue was almost $1.5 million more than a six-year average.

During the city council meeting, Washington said she met with Stepps, Moss, outgoing Interim Finance Director Gina Devers and new Finance Director Yaminah Roberts. Devers recently stepped down to resume the full-time role as an internal auditor.

Washington said they went over some recommendations presented by the financial consultants and fine-tuned the budget, which she expects to be completed and presented next week in a called Ways & Means meeting.

The council has until Feb. 1 to pass the 2022 budget.

Besides Roberts, Brown Jr. announced the hiring of several new employees who will fill the information technology director, cemetery director and athletic director positions.

Trevor Golden joined the city as IT director beginning Tuesday. Golden graduated from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with a bachelor of science in computer science. He has worked for several years in IT, with his most recent experience as a Senior Network Engineer with Windstream Communications.

Carol "Michelle" Brown will begin as cemetery director following the Feb. 5 retirement of Gail Blackerby.

Brown has hands-on experience with cemetery management thru employment with Memorial Park Cemetery.

Brown has coordinated funeral services with funeral homes and the general public, sold cemetery property, performed administrative duties, and maintained physical records of interments, lot owners, and inventory of graves.

Her employment with the city will begin on Jan. 13, 2022.

Vincent Tate filled the position of Parks & Recreation Athletics Director on Tuesday.

Tate is a lifelong resident of Pine Bluff and during his early years was very active in the city's various sports leagues. He was a student-athlete while attending Watson Chapel High School. He has served as a team coach for the SEARK Recreational League and is currently a certified AOA (Arkansas Official Association) official, an avid cyclist, founding member of Bluff City Cycling Club and a member of Major Taylor Cycling Club.

Roberts is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Her work experience includes employment with the Arkansas Department of Finance & Administration in her recent role as Tax Auditor Supervisor and previous roles as Tax Auditor II, and Tax Auditor I.

The meeting concluded with 2022 committee selections by council members.

Those selections are as include:

Administration Committee

• Lloyd Holcomb Jr. -- Chair

• Joni Alexander

• Glen Brown Sr.

Community Development Committee

• Glen Brown Sr. -- Chair

• Bruce Lockett

• Steve Shaner

Ways & Means Committee

• Steven Mays -- Chair

• Glen Brown Jr.

• Bruce Lockett will be chaired by Steven Mays, joined by committee members Glen Brown Jr. and Bruce Lockett.

Development and Planning Committee

• Bruce Lockett -- Chair

• Steven Mays

• Lloyd Holcomb

Ordinances & Resolutions

• Steven Mays -- Chair

• Lloyd Holcomb

• Glen Brown Jr.

Public Works

• Ivan Whitfield -- Chair

• Steven Shaner

• Steven Mays

Traffic & Aviation

• Joni Alexander -- Chair

• Glen Brown Jr.

• Ivan Whitfield

Public Health & Welfare

• Steven Shaner -- Chair

• Joni Alexander

• Glen Brown Sr.

Public Safety

• Glen Brown Jr.

• Lloyd Holcomb Jr.

• Ivan Whitfield