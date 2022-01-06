City talks homicides

Editor, The Commercial:

Finally, how wonderful it is that the city elected officials are beginning to talk about homicides publicly and that should be commended by all. Again, these acts of violence kill cities and bring to life open-air drug markets and sales, along with other illegal activities.

The city should use the Broken Window Theory for policing. Prosecute lawbreakers to the fullest extent of the law. Have conversations with the United States Attorney about re-engaging Project Safe Neighborhood as a needed deterrent.

Utilize informants, undercover officers, search warrants, surveillance, wiretap, probable cause, and finally, STOP AND FRISK to get guns off the streets. The Shotspotter Technology, should not be taken off the table. Twenty-nine homicides occurred last year, and shutting down one business is not the answer. Why not establish a protocol for nightclubs to fill out paperwork and agree on safety precautions.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.