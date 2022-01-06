Dardanelle man faces sexual assault charge after state police pursuit





DARDANELLE -- A 34-year-old man was arrested in western Arkansas on Tuesday night after being chased by Arkansas State Police.

Dustin Randolph Corley of Dardanelle was arrested on suspicion of first degree sexual assault, first degree endangering the welfare of a minor, fleeing and reckless driving, according to a release from the Arkansas State Police.

Corley was being held at the Yell County Jail in Danville as of about 11 a.m. Thursday.

An Arkansas State Trooper patrolling Arkansas 155 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday saw a pickup parked off the road in a wooded area off Nebo Road west of Dardanelle, according to police. The driver of the truck, later identified as Corley, fled as the trooper approached. Corley proceeded to ignore the trooper's attempts to stop, leading to a short pursuit that continued toward Dardanelle.

Corley was taken into custody near Winterwood Lane on Arkansas 155, according to the narrative. A female passenger in Corley's vehicle was interviewed by a special agent in the Arkansas State Police's Criminal Investigation Division, who is leading the investigation concerning this incident.



