ASUN WOMEN

EASTERN KENTUCKY 61,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 46

The University of Central Arkansas opened ASUN Conference play Wednesday night in Richmond, Ken., with a loss to Eastern Kentucky.

Lucy Ibeh again had a big night for UCA (5-7, 0-1 ASUN Conference), notching her sixth double-double of the season. Ibeh finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds. She was the Sugar Bears to score in double figures.

Eastern Kentucky (8-6, 1-0) had Jayla Johnson and Alice Recanati leading the way, with 19 and 13 points respectively.