Fans allowed at skating championships

OLYMPICS

Fans may attend skating championships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The sight of figure skating fans strolling past the historic Ryman Auditorium and mingling around the entrance to Bridgestone Arena for the U.S. championships this week is at once fabulous and frightening.

Fabulous in that it should provide plenty of energy and atmosphere for the athletes, who last year had to skate before a sea of cardboard cutouts in Las Vegas because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Frightening for those with Olympics ambitions who, despite stringent protocols and vaccination requirements for everybody from fans on down, could be put at risk less than a month before the Beijing Games.

"I know U.S. Figure Skating is doing everything it can to keep all the skaters and everyone protected," said Karen Chen, a member of the 2018 team for the Pyeongchang Games. "All the skaters are vaccinated. We need a PCR test that's negative before we get a credential. At least the people around me should be good and covid-free."

"But with the new variant out there, it's a little scary," Chen added. "I know it's definitely going to be around. All we can do is just sanitize our hands a lot, wear our masks and hope for the best."

For those who have credentials for the event -- athletes, coaches, judges and the media -- it takes navigating a pleasant if strict assembly line-like process just to gain entry. There are waivers to be signed, vaccination cards to be shown, a negative test taken within 72 hours of receiving credentials, and the agreement to test again four days after arrival.

For the fans, the decision was made late last month to implement stricter protocols that include proof of vaccination or a negative test within three days of the day they attend for anybody over 5 years old.

"I don't know how I feel," said two-time U.S. champ Alysa Liu, who is hoping to make her Olympic debut next month. "It would be a lot safer if everyone was vaccinated going through the hotels and stuff, but as long as I wear my masks the whole time and try to stay six feet apart or further from people, then I should be fine."

FILE - United States Olympic Winter Games figure skating ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue pose for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA Media Summit Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Park City, Utah. When they take the ice in Nashville in January 2022 for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, they will be heavy favorites to qualify for the Olympics — and will carry solid medals credentials to the Beijing Games. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)



FILE - Alysa Liu performs during the women's free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. Alysa Liu just might be the best hope America has to knock one of the Russian women off the figure skating podium at the Beijing Olympics. But first, the 16-year-old from California has to navigate the U.S. championships in Nashville, where she won the first of her two titles at the sprightly age of 13 but finished a disappointing fourth a year ago. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

