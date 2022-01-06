Filibusted

Somebody once said the filibuster is a great tactic, not a great principle. But it's still a great tactic. It can be used for great things. Or terrible things. It's the difference between Jimmy Stewart's "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" and the all-too-real Strom Thurmond.

But now that Democrats are being stymied in Congress (as opposed to Republicans a few years back), it is apparently time to get rid of the U.S. Senate's time-honored, and often time-dishonored, filibuster. The dad-blamed thing requires 60 votes to get a roll-call on legislation! The Democrats don't have that many in the Senate. So it must go.

So says Chuck Schumer, of the New York Schumers, who is now the majority leader in the Senate--because he has a vice president of his party who can cast tiebreakers. The rest of the Senate is split these days, 50-50, which is apparently how the American people like it.

Senator Schumer said this week that the chamber would vote to change its rules by mid-month if, according to the papers, "Republicans continue to block voting rights legislation." That's one way to put it.

Another way: Some members of Congress want to make a federal case about voting rules. That is, they want to move responsibility from the states to the national government, set mandates for mail-in voting, require early voting (which many states, like this one, already do), make other changes to campaign finances, etc.

Whether a federal change to voting laws is a step forward for the rights of all Americans or federal overreach can be debated--and should be. But Chuck Schumer & Co. would rather push through this major change in American politics on the strength of their tiebreaking 51-50 "majority." And to do that, the filibuster must needs go.

"We hope our Republican colleagues change course and work with us," the senator said in a letter released to the press. "But if they do not, the Senate will debate and consider changes to Senate rules on or before Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to protect the foundation of our democracy: free and fair elections."

Wow. There's a lot to consider in that one. First: We imagine that most majority leaders in the past would have loved to have had the other party "change course and work with us"--that is, to roll over. But since Chuck Schumer isn't getting his way just now, long and traditional rules must be changed.

And for a good cause: to protect the foundation of our democracy! Funny, but the foundation of our democracy looks fine from here. It would seem that our democracy elected a member of his party to the presidency last year.

The problem with changing the filibuster rules in the Senate--well, one of the problems--is that neither party has a permanent majority. The Democrats will be in the minority again, and soon, if the midterm polls are correct.

Has Chuck Schumer not learned from Harry Reid? The previous majority leader from Nevada once invoked the so-called nuclear option to eliminate the 60-vote rule for his president's judicial nominations, other than those for the Supreme Court. The Republicans then came to power in turn, and nuked right back.

Does Chuck Schumer think the Republicans will never win the Senate again? Or maybe he thinks when they do, he'll be safely retired?

Lest we forget, the Founders wanted the Senate to be a deliberative body, perhaps the world's greatest. They didn't want just a smaller House, where popular thinking, and popularism, was most likely. The Senate was supposed to be the saucer in which the tea cooled. The best way to do that might be to protect the rights--and interests--of the minority.

Speaking of the Founders, one of them, named Madison, pointed out that the danger of tyranny is always greatest wherever power is greatest. In a democracy, he said, it is the majority that has the most power, and therefore should be most restrained. We prefer Mr. Madison's thinking on these matters over Mr. Schumer's.

There's no better way to appreciate the rights of the minority than to be in it. Obstructionism today becomes wisdom tomorrow. Depending on who has the votes. And yes, we note that Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) called this latest hack at the filibuster a "rash partisan power grab" although he supported Mitch McConnell's previous filibuster rule changes when Republicans held control. Somebody once said you can no more embarrass a United States senator than you can a sofa.

If the filibuster needs to be changed at all, here's the change we'd like to see: Make it a real filibuster. Don't just allow senators to stop all movement by filing a motion or clicking a button. Make them stand up in the chamber and talk, like in the old days. If their principles are as high as they say, they can be inconvenienced that much.

But throwing out the whole tradition/rule/principle of the filibuster? Democrats might rue the day, even if Chuck Schumer doesn't.

One of the best defenses of the filibuster came from a freshman senator just beginning his short time in the upper chamber. He took to the national stage in 2005, to say this to his new colleagues:

"While I have not been here too long," the senator began, "I have noticed that partisan debate is sharp, and dissent is not always well received. Honest differences of opinion and principled compromise often seem to be the victim of a determination to score points against one's opponents. But the American people sent us here to be their voice. They understand that those voices can at times become loud and argumentative, but they also hope we can disagree without being disagreeable.

"At the end of the day, they expect both parties to work together to get the people's business done. What they do not expect is for one party, be it Republican or Democrat, to change the rules in the middle of the game so they can make all the decisions while the other party is told to sit down and keep quiet.

"The American people want less partisanship in this town, but everyone in this chamber knows that if the majority chooses to end the filibuster, if they choose to change the rules and put an end to democratic debate, then the fighting, the bitterness, and the gridlock will only get worse."

--Sen. Barack Obama