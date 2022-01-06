For public trust

Under the cover of darkness, Arkansas PBS sought to hire an out-of-state "woke" producer to create television shows directed at our children. As an elected representative of the citizens of Arkansas, I take oversight of public finances seriously. No other routine act is more critical to maintaining public trust.

To oversee such matters, entities spending public funds must be transparent. The actions of the Arkansas Department of Education in negotiating a "deal" with Arkansas PBS are not reflective of this. Responsible, transparent government requires a competitive process, not a privately negotiated "no bid" memorandum of understanding. A two-year $4.3 million production demands it.

Our state is filled with talented individuals who could spearhead and contribute to this project. And Arkansas voters have supported conservative values evidenced by the election of our Arkansas Legislature, constitutional officers and congressional delegation. Across our country, Americans are speaking out, espousing traditional values. Why export our business and monies to people out of state who may or may not share our values?

The wording used by Arkansas PBS for this back-alley "no bid" "Special Procurement" sounds ominous. When I was informed in writing that the memorandum of understanding was created after "... we made our case ... based upon the special circumstances for getting the project started," I was concerned. More input and oversight from elected officials is necessary.

I've posed questions and made requests for information from Arkansas PBS and the group awarded the memorandum in question. In their words, "the majority of communication between Arkansas PBS and the awarded consultants were via phone or Zoom." I also asked for documentation that Arkansas PBS spoke with other potential producers. No such information was provided. I find this completely unacceptable.

The requested "needs assessment" completed by the Department of Education was not provided, and what was provided was vague, such as "address learning gap, create an enduring social studies and science." This is bureaucratic nonsense.

At a time when millions of dollars are being spent to support our schools, communities and social programs, why not promote alternatives that benefit our state? Instead of outsourcing this work to another state, we should consider and thoroughly investigate promoting such efforts as school competitions and allow Arkansas students and teachers, both K-12 and post-secondary, to compete for those funds.

Let's grow Arkansas' capacity! Let's inspire students and teachers, and in turn reward those Arkansas students and schools. Right now, Arkansas is investing millions in Internet infrastructures and schools' capacity for online learning. Why not leverage this opportunity here in Arkansas?

I pledge to do my part in oversight and governance. I vow to work to achieve positive results, represent good value for monies spent, reflect the values of Arkansas constituents, and uphold both the law and the highest of ethical standards.

Dan Sullivan is a first-term state senator representing Senate District 21 in northeast Arkansas.