Fort Smith directors allow city administrator to apply for utility project funding through resource commission

FORT SMITH -- City Administrator Carl Geffken will be able to authorize certain application documents for the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission to pay for some utility projects.

Utilities Director Lance McAvoy told city directors Tuesday that this is a Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund program that the city can apply for on certain projects. Since Fort Smith has an administrative form of government, it's Geffken's job to apply for it, McAvoy said.

"One of the things that I have been saying when it came to funding was that we would leave no stone unturned. We would look at all possible sources of funding," McAvoy said.

"If the ANRC approves it, says 'yes, we want to fund this project,' they give us the information and then we have to come back to the board and the board has to pass another resolution accepting the funding source," he said.

McAvoy said the board would then approve the contract for the construction.

"So this isn't approving us to go off and get those dollars. This is just approving Mr. Geffken or his successor to be the signatory in submitting that application," he said.

McAvoy said upgrading the city's water line and various projects at the Massard Wastewater Treatment Plant could be paid for through the program. He said consent decree projects will likely not be funded, as the Natural Resources Commission isn't as receptive to projects for compliance with enforcement actions.

The consent decree was issued in January 2015 by the Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality against Fort Smith for city sewer repairs after decades of sewage runoff into waterways, including the Arkansas River. The decree stated the city would spend "more than $200 million over the next 12 years" to upgrade its sewer collection and treatment.

In a memorandum to Geffken, McAvoy also noted projects selected for funding may require loans or bonds, which requires a separate resolution of intent for the Natural Resources Commission when issuing tax-exempt bonds. He said this means city directors would be required to accept the money before it's received.

"As additional water and sewer or water reclamation project funding becomes available, the city will look at all possible funding sources including the [State Revolving Loan Fund]," McAvoy said. "This resolution is to ensure the city may apply for funds as they become available."

Directors unanimously approved the resolution.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton said he hopes the city finds opportunities to apply for the money. He asked McAvoy to look at legal aspects regarding outstanding bond issues while collecting information for commission approval.

"I know we wouldn't do anything that violates the covenants, but there could be some situations where it's permissible, but it affects some ratios that we need to understand," he said.