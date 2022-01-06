Fostering pets a rewarding experience for Northwest Arkansas family

Learn More

Best Friends Animal Society of Northwest Arkansas services:

• Cat and dog adoptions

• Cat and dog fostering and foster support

• Community Pet Pantry

• Pet care and rescue resources.

For more information, visit bestfriends.org or email fosternwa@bestfriends.org.

When Paul and Stephanie Cochran's two daughters began begging for a puppy, the couple found a way to fulfill their wishes while giving back to the community. They decided to foster dogs for Best Friends Animal Society of Northwest Arkansas.

Bringing foster dogs into their home has been a rewarding experience for the Centerton family, Stephanie Cochran says.

Best Friends Animal Society is a national organization with the mission of ending the killing of cats and dogs, according to Madison Bigelow, community engagement supervisor.

Best Friends has been in Northwest Arkansas for three years and leads the NWA PAW coalition, according to a press release. The group includes 25 partner animal welfare agencies with a mission to use collaborative public and private partnerships to build and sustain no-kill communities, it states.

The society's lifesaving center in Bentonville works to remove pets from risky situations and overcrowded shelters and place them in loving foster or adoptive homes, Bigelow says.

While most cats live at the lifesaving center, the nonprofit relies on foster homes for dogs, she explains. The society does foster some cats and has a two-week cat foster program for families looking for a set time commitment, she says.

The organization is building a new 20,000-square-foot pet resource center near Bentonville's recently announced Eighth Street Gateway Park. It will be a place where people can find pets to add to their family, or find resources to help keep pets in their homes, Bigelow says. The center will also offer a doggy daycare for foster families that will showcase pets to prospective adopters, she says.

Around 20 families in Northwest Arkansas are fostering dogs for the organization, Bigelow says.

The Cochrans stand out because they are so willing to take in a variety of dogs, Bigelow says. The girls help shelter staff understand how pets will fit into a family dynamic, she says.

The Cochrans fostered animals before their daughters -- Harper, 8, and Caroline, 3 -- were born, so they were familiar with the concept, Stephanie Cochran says. The family had two senior dogs, and Stephanie Cochran thought fostering might be a good alternative to getting a puppy while teaching their daughters responsibility.

While scrolling through Facebook, Cochran saw a post about Best Friends hosting a slumber party event that matched dogs with foster volunteers over the Labor Day weekend.

"It sounded super fun and a way to welcome a dog into our home without the commitment," she says.

The family visited Best Friends a few days later to meet the puppy they would bring home for the slumber party, but instead met two senior basset hounds -- Macy and Roxie -- they couldn't leave without.

Macy and Roxie got along great with the Cochrans' two dogs and attended a triathlon event to cheer Paul on, wearing matching "adopt me" bandanas made by the girls.

While it was hard to say goodbye after the weekend, understanding they would soon get adopted made the family feel better.

The Cochrans got their next foster dog, Andy, when they learned Best Friends needed temporary homes for 17 dogs from Pine Bluff. The border collie/great Pyrenees mix was with the family for about a week when their 12-year-old dog Shyla died, Cochran says.

Andy's calm and loving presence made the difficult time easier, and having another dog around helped the family's other senior dog, 15-year-old Hagen, with the transition, she says.

The family went on to foster Andy for a month, giving them enough time to break the young dog of his habit of jumping on people. Andy was equal parts cuddler and athlete, and he loved sleeping in the girls' room and accompanying Paul Cochran on runs.

It was hard for the girls when another couple showed interest in meeting and adopting Andy, but the two families have stayed in touch, and it has been very rewarding to see how happy Andy is with his new family, Cochran says. They even got to visit Andy and play with him at a local dog park, she says.

Since then, the family has fostered four more dogs and plans to continue fostering in the future, she says.

Good work

Fostering pets benefits both foster families and animals, according to Bigelow. It is a great way for people to give back to the community while bringing a little bit of love into their home.

"There is nothing better than having a pet come into your home and watching them come out of their shell," she says. "It's incredible watching them relax, feel loved and finding a family that's a great fit for them."

Foster homes provide pets with a safe place to decompress, Bigelow says.

When an animal goes into a shelter, it's likely the worst day of their lives, she says. A foster home gives them space to have a moment of peace and a loving family to help them relax, she says.

Getting a dog to relax is critical for getting to know them and finding the right adoptive home, Bigelow says.

"We really love that fosters really get to know the animals better than we would," she says.

Fostering also helps people determine if they are ready for the responsibility of a pet, she says. Best Friends sees a lot of families like the Cochrans who have kids begging for a puppy, and fostering a pet fills that need without the long-term commitment.

Fostering dogs has taught Harper and Caroline the importance of helping animals, Stephanie Cochran says. The girls found out it is great to give pets a short-term home, love them and help them find an adopted family.

Fostering has also given the girls a chance to experience younger, more playful dogs, she says.

"We get to love and cuddle and play with other dogs without long-term commitment and responsibility," Cochran says.

Living with a foster family prepares animals for adoption because they get to live in a home, interact with other dogs and cats, and learn skills such as walking on a leash, she says.

Best Friends Animal Society of Northwest Arkansas welcomes anyone who loves animals to become a foster family, Bigelow says. The society has dog and cat foster opportunities for people with all sizes of homes, from apartments up to houses with yards, she says.

Foster assignments last anywhere from three days to a few months, Bigelow says. Best Friends has a lot of resources to help find adoptive homes, so pets typically don't stay too long in their foster homes, she says.

Harper Cochran, Caroline Cochran and Paul Cochran walk two basset hounds the family fostered for Best Friends Animal Society of Northwest Arkansas. (Courtesy Photo/Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette).



The Cochran family, including Harper, 8, Paul, Caroline, 3, and Stephanie, fostered Any for a month for Best Friends Animal Society of Northwest Arkansas. (Courtesy photo/Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette).

