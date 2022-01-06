Foucha gone; Hogs await Pool's choice





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas received a definitive decision on safety Joe Foucha's plans for 2022 on Wednesday as well as a likely deadline for linebacker Bumper Pool to determine his status.

Foucha, who had a standout performance in the Razorbacks' 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl on Saturday, announced on social media that he was entering his name into the transfer portal to play his final season of eligibility elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Pool said he planned to announce his decision on whether to return for a super senior year or declare for the NFL Draft by Friday.

Speaking on KABZ-FM, 103.7, in Little Rock, Pool said he had not really put together a plan to reveal his announcement.

"I haven't really finalized any details," Pool said. "Like I said, I'm not someone that is just kind of big scheming with all these different plans. We'll have something. I'll probably figure something cool to do in the next couple of days because I do want to make it special because it's been such a big decision."

Pool, a fourth-year senior, led the Razorbacks and ranked 10th nationally with 125 tackles last season. He and Foucha have another year of eligibility because the NCAA allowed it to every athlete on a roster during the covid-19 pandemic of the 2020-21 academic year.

Foucha, a defensive captain in the fall, had 34 career starts with the Razorbacks, including 21 in a row. He had an interception and a 10-yard sack against the Nittany Lions to help the Razorbacks finish with a 9-4 record.

The New Orleans native thanked former Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and defensive backs coach Ron Cooper for recruiting him to Arkansas and also thanked the current staff in his social media post.

"To Coach [Sam] Pittman and his staff, thank you for the continued support and development," Foucha wrote. "To every teammate that too me in as a brother and a friend, I am beyond thankful for you, and I will always cherish the memories we've made. To the academic and training staff, thank you for all your instrumental help and guidance. And finally, to all the amazing Razorback fans, thank you for your unwavering support through thick and thin."

Pool, a native of Lucas, Texas, whose father Jeff graduated from the UA in 1990, has 349 career tackles to rank ninth in school history, 59 behind all-time leader Tony Bua, who had 408 from 2000-03.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has been openly recruiting Pool and other seniors to return in 2022.

Pittman, speaking later on KABZ on Wednesday morning, was told by host David Bazzel that they had just had Pool on the show for 30 minutes.

"Is he coming back? Did y'all talk him into it?" Pittman responded, bringing out laughter.

Pool, talking to media after the Hogs capped their 8-4 regular season with a 34-17 home win over Missouri, discussed the success super senior linebackers Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry had in 2021 when asked about his plans for next season.

"That will all take care of itself when it needs to," Pool said. "But you know, a perfect example, Hayden and Grant coming back. It's been such a privilege to play next to them and what they've done for the university."

Pool, who was en route to the family home in Texas, said he'd probably start working out again as early as Wednesday.

"I think I'm about to hit my max, about four days now," he told Bazzel. "When I get back home I'll probably get back on it. At this level, you really can't take too much time off.

"We're not going to be hitting as hard as we are if we go into the off-season or into a program to go to the NFL. It's just, it's kind of therapy at sometimes, to be able to get back into it."

The Razorbacks also are still awaiting word from defensive tackle John Ridgeway, who is listed by the Senior Bowl as accepting a position in that all-star game next month, which would indicate his departure after one season as a graduate transfer.





