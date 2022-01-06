Get to know: Arkansas CB commit Dallas Young

Highly regarded cornerback Dallas Young committed to Arkansas on Dec. 29 over an impressive list of offers.

Young, 6-1, 185 pounds, had scholarship offers from Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State, Colorado, West Virginia and other programs before picking the Razorbacks.

He visited Arkansas for the Auburn and Mississippi State games in the fall and plans to make a return trip on Jan. 22

City/State: Gardendale, Ala.

Number of years playing football: 10

Favorite thing about playing defensive back: The pressure it comes with knowing you can’t really take a play off and also I like the competitiveness that comes with it.

Coach Sam Carter is: A coach I know loves his players and cares about their well being.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Black Panther

I'm happiest when I: Am doing something I love.

My mom is always on me to do: The right thing and keep God first.

Favorite NFL player: Jalen Ramsey

Favorite music: Right now, Adele and NBA Young Boy

Must-watch TV: More of a YouTube guy

How would you spend $1 million: Buy my mom a house, take my family on their dream vacation, buy me a Rolls Royce Ghost that is blacked out.

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Invisibility

My two pet peeves are: Liars and people who look down on others.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: LeBron James or Jeff Bezos

My hidden talent is: Drawing

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Chick-fil-A, because of the quality of food and freshness.

I will never ever eat: Anything with mayo or mustard on it.

Favorite junk food: Sugar cookies

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Hershey bar

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Alligator

My dream date is: Lori Harvey

I’m terrified of: Sharks

Hobbies: Listening to music, working out or watching Netflix

The one thing I could not live without is: God, because without him nothing is possible

Role model and why: My mom, because without her sacrifice I wouldn’t be where I am.

Three words to describe me: Straightforward, intelligent, funny

People would be surprised that I: Don’t eat pork