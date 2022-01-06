



Happy birthday (Jan. 6): You're a deep person who feels things acutely and thinks farther into life than most. You'll meet your resonant equals and create a kind of poetry in the way you relate to one another.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The more you think something the more power you give it. You can't change them, but you can change you, which could be enough to create just the result you were hoping for.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The person talking isn't always communicating. The person hearing isn't always listening. Regardless, right now you're so tuned into people's motivations and intentions, you'll come to a deeper understanding of your situation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Social awareness will be a forte of yours. You'll be careful to take the temperature of the rooms you enter, and you'll change the climate just by being there, too.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As any dinosaur would attest, adaptability is the talent of survivors. It doesn't matter how big and powerful you are; it's the ones who respond well to change who defy extinction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The thing that stressed you out a little while back now holds a different place in your mind. You've finally made it to the day when you chalk it all up to a learning experience, or maybe even a funny story.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When you compete with others, you give away the advantages that have held you in good stead. Back off instead. Think it over. What would you do if you knew you were in a league of your own?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Creative, playful people will make your life better. One idea leads to another and suddenly you're caught into the swirl. Some people have a talent for turning ordinariness into adventure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When the passenger inside your head is in a dark mood, spouting unhelpful opinions, get up and change seats. You'll be surprised at how one move can interrupt the whole pattern, allowing you a brighter outlook and experience.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Here comes the kind of yearning that doesn't happen every day. It's actually quite rare and, for all its discomfort, could be considered a gift. Desire is an ache but it's so much better than the numbness of wanting nothing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There's an art to managing your emotions. You're learning to use the power of your feelings as motivation instead of seeing them as burdens.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When it comes to relationships, one good one is better than a million flimsy ones. You'll overlook minutiae. Pettiness helps no one. You know solid relationships are cultivated over time and you're in it for the long game.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): In the classroom of life, you teach people how to treat you. Lectures in this forum are extremely unpopular. Rather, it's usually a modeling situation. You care for yourself, and others pick up the cues.

LUNAR SQUARE TO MARS

The Pisces moon forms a square to Mars in Sagittarius challenging us to experience more of the world, regardless of how inconvenient and uncomfortable the exploration will likely be. If it were easy, everyone would be worldly. Looking back, it’s the daring, not the awkwardness, that will stand out in our memories.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m a Libra with that classic problem of not being able to make a decision quickly, and this has recently put me in a bad financial position. I couldn’t decide whether to take an offer on my house, and my hesitation lost the sale. Now it has been two months and I have not received another offer. Do you have any advice for Libras who need to be quicker on the uptake?”

A: Selling a house certainly seems like one of the larger decisions of life, but were you to make it to 100 years old, would you look back and kick yourself for selling in July instead of April? Unlikely. So don’t agonize. Be lighter. Think: levity. Decide not to make every pro and con into a gigantic stress-fest and your decision-making process will get short. Minimize the amount of personal upset associated with making the wrong choice. These are not life-threatening matters; some choices lead to doing what they were intended to do, while others lead to an education. Or send you on an adventure or give you a funny story or align you with a destiny you wouldn’t have considered … There are many categories beyond the so-called right choice. Pick the one you find interesting instead of the one you think is correct.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Rowan Atkinson’s iconic characters including Mr. Bean and Johnny English are beloved worldwide. Atkinson was born when the sun and Mercury were in Capricorn, the sign of ambition, social standing and business savvy. Natal Moon, Jupiter and Uranus in Capricorn promise that Atkinson’s comedy instinct comes from soul-sensitivity. Look for him in the upcoming adventure comedy, “Wonka.”



