Hospitals take different hit from omicron spike





Hospitals across the U.S. are feeling the effects of the omicron variant and being thrown into a disarray that's different from earlier covid-19 surges, and the outbreak is prompting changes in federal health policy on booster shots and talks among lawmakers about additional aid.

The problem of staff shortages at hospitals has a new omicron twist with so many health care workers getting sick with the fast-spreading variant. Also, people are showing up at emergency rooms in large numbers in hopes of getting tested for covid-19, putting more strain on the system. In addition, a large share of patients -- two-thirds in some places -- are testing positive while in the hospital for other reasons.

At the same time, hospitals say the patients aren't as sick as those who came in during the previous surge. Intensive care units aren't as full, and ventilators aren't needed as much as they were before.

The pressures are nevertheless prompting hospitals to scale back nonemergency surgeries and close wards, while several states have sent in National Guard troops to help at medical centers and testing sites.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, frustration and exhaustion are running high among health care workers.

"This is getting very tiring, and I'm being very polite in saying that," said Dr. Robert Glasgow of University of Utah Health, which has hundreds of workers out sick or in isolation.

About 85,000 Americans are in hospitals with covid-19, just short of the delta-surge peak of about 94,000 in early September, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The all-time high during the pandemic was about 125,000 in January 2021.













But the hospitalization numbers do not tell the whole story. Some cases in the official count involve covid-19 infections that weren't what put the patients in the hospital in the first place.

Dr. Fritz Francois, chief of hospital operations at NYU Langone Health in New York City, said about 65% of patients admitted to that system with covid-19 recently were primarily hospitalized for something else and were incidentally found to have the virus.

At two large Seattle hospitals over the past two weeks, three-quarters of the 64 patients testing positive for the coronavirus were admitted with primary diagnoses other than covid-19.

Joanne Spetz, associate director of research at the Healthforce Center at the University of California, San Francisco, said the rising number of cases like that is good and bad. The lack of symptoms shows that vaccines, boosters and natural immunity from previous infections are working, she said. The bad news is that the numbers mean the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, and some percentage of those people will wind up needing hospitalization.

YOUTH BOOSTERS

The surge in omicron cases is prompting government advisers to strongly urge that youths as young as 12 get covid-19 boosters as soon as they're eligible, a key move as schools struggle with how to restart classes amid the spike.

All Americans 16 and older are encouraged to get boosters, which health authorities say offer the best chance at avoiding omicron. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized an extra Pfizer shot for kids ages 12-15, as well -- but that wasn't the final hurdle.













The CDC makes recommendations for vaccinations and on Wednesday, its advisers voted that a booster was safe for the younger teens and should be offered to them five months after their previous shot. And while the CDC last month opened boosters as an option for 16- and 17-year-olds, the panel said that recommendation should be strengthened to say they "should" get the extra dose.

The CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, is to weigh the panel's advice before making a final decision soon.

Studies show a booster dose at least temporarily revs up virus-fighting antibodies to levels that offer the best chance at avoiding symptomatic infection, health officials say.

Fending off even a mild infection is harder for vaccines to do than protecting against serious illness so giving teens a booster for that temporary jump in protection is like playing whack-a-mole, cautioned Dr. Sarah Long of Drexel University. But she said the extra shot is worth it given how contagious the omicron mutant is, and how many kids are catching it.

More important, if a child with a mild infection spreads it to a more vulnerable parent or grandparent who then dies, the impact "is absolutely crushing," said Dr. Camille Kotton of Massachusetts General Hospital.

The CDC's advisers were swayed by real-world U.S. data showing that symptomatic covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are between seven and 11 times higher in unvaccinated adolescents than vaccinated ones.

If the CDC agrees, about 5 million of the younger teens, those 12-15, would be eligible for boosters right away because they got their last shots at least five months ago.

Amid the surge in children's cases, Chicago school leaders canceled classes today for a second consecutive day after failing to reach agreement with the teachers union over covid-19 safety protocols in the nation's third-largest school district.

The Chicago Teachers Union sought to revert to remote instruction during the latest surge of infections and while both sides hammer out a deal. But Chicago Public Schools leaders have said remote learning doesn't work and schools can safely remain open with protocols in place. The move to cancel classes and activities today affects roughly 350,000 students and came after closed negotiations Wednesday failed to produce a deal. The issues include metrics for closing schools.

"We have no choice but to cancel classes tomorrow," Chicago Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said at a Wednesday evening news conference.

DEFINITION UNCHANGED

In other federal health policy news Wednesday, U.S. health officials said they are not changing the qualifications for being "fully vaccinated" against covid-19, but they are urging Americans to stay "up to date" on their protection against the virus by getting booster shots when eligible.

The move to keep the existing definition of fully vaccinated -- either two doses of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- comes as health officials warned of waning protections from the initial doses. They are encouraging Americans to get additional doses to stave off serious illness and death from the delta and omicron variants.

The decision to keep the initial definition, established more than a year ago when the vaccines first rolled out, means that federal vaccination mandates for travel or employment won't require booster doses.

Maintaining the existing definition of "fully vaccinated" could make it more difficult to encourage some Americans who only begrudgingly got their primary doses of the vaccine to get boosted, since they would not face onerous restrictions often imposed on the unvaccinated -- including testing requirements or, in some jurisdictions, being barred from indoor dining and other facilities.

More than 71 million Americans have received booster doses, according to CDC data.

STIMULUS DISCUSSIONS

In Washington, Democratic and Republican lawmakers have held early discussions about another round of coronavirus stimulus spending as they seek to blunt the fast-spreading omicron variant and its threats to public health and economic recovery.

The early efforts have focused on authorizing billions of dollars to help an array of businesses -- including restaurants, performance venues, gyms and even minor league sports teams -- that face another potential blow to their already-battered balance sheets as a result of the evolving pandemic.

In recent weeks, the talks have been led by Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., according to four people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe their work, which is ongoing. The two in mid-December cobbled together the outlines of a roughly $68 billion proposal, two of the people said, which could include a mix of new spending and a repurposing of some unused cash authorized under previous packages.

Cardin and Wicker have not yet finalized the business-focused measure, according to those familiar with their work, adding that the two lawmakers have huddled with members from both parties, including Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., Mark Warner, D-Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, in an attempt to build support. However, they may face an uphill battle in the narrowly divided chamber, where past attempts to provide aid for restaurants and other industries have faltered amid GOP concerns about adding to the federal deficit.

The current spending agreement is to expire Feb. 18, at which point lawmakers must adopt another short-term deal, finalize a package of bills that keeps the government operational or risk a federal shutdown. That deadline gives lawmakers an opportunity to respond to the omicron variant and other recent crises, including a deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky, which prompted bipartisan calls for disaster relief.

A PATIENT'S REGRET

Edward Merrens, chief clinical officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, said more than 85% of the hospitalized covid-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Several patients in the hospital's covid-19 ICU unit were on ventilators with breathing tubes down their throats. In one room, staff members made preparations for what they feared would be the final family visit for a dying patient.

One of the unvaccinated was Fred Rutherford, a 55-year-old from Claremont, N.H. His son carried him out of the house when he became sick and took him to the hospital, where he needed a breathing tube for a while and feared he might die.

If he returns home, he said Wednesday, he promises to get vaccinated and tell others to do so too.

"I probably thought I was immortal, that I was tough," Rutherford said, speaking from his hospital bed behind a window, his voice weak and shaky.

But he added: "I will do anything I can to be the voice of people that don't understand you've got to get vaccinated. You've got to get it done to protect each other."

Information for this article was contributed by Rodrique Ngowi, Michael Casey, Don Thompson, Terry Tang, Bobby Calvan, Lauran Neergaard, Mike Stobbe, Sophia Tareen and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press; and by Tony Romm of The Washington Post.





Kelly Walker, a licensed practical nurse, swabs a patient Wednesday at a free coronavirus testing center sponsored by Lackawanna County at a movie theater in downtown Scranton, Pa. (AP/The Times-Tribune/Christopher Dolan)









