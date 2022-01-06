• Daniel Baldassarre, a New Hampshire State Police lieutenant, said a German shepherd named Tinsley, first thought to be a lost dog spotted along a highway near the state's border with Vermont, played "Follow me, follow me" to get troopers close to a damaged guardrail where they discovered a crashed truck with two seriously hurt people inside.

• Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, called it a "slap in the face" after videos appeared on social media of a chartered flight from Montreal to Cancun, Mexico, showing passengers not wearing masks, singing and passing around a bottle of vodka in violation of Canada's pandemic rules.

• David Hodges of Lewes, Del., a paramedic who worked at a coronavirus vaccination site, was charged with pocketing nearly $1,300 after selling copied or stolen blank vaccination cards, federal prosecutors said.

• Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's opposition Labor Party, tested positive for the coronavirus and missed his chance to grill Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the government's covid-19 policies Wednesday as an infection surge strains the U.K. health system.

• Jay Allen Johnson, 65, of Delta Junction, Alaska, has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill the state's two U.S. senators in a series of profanity-laced voice messages left at their offices in Washington, D.C., prosecutors said.

• Jennifer Bowen, spokeswoman for the Alabama Fire Marshal's Office, said a faulty natural-gas-fired wall heater is believed to have caused a blaze that killed a 44-year-old woman and her two elementary-school-age children in Haleyville.

• Jair Bolsonaro, 66, the president of Brazil who has had four surgeries since being stabbed in the abdomen during a 2018 campaign event, was discharged from a Sao Paulo hospital after being treated for an intestinal obstruction, with doctors advising him to "chew well" and avoid some foods.

• Lauren Caveness, 27, of Tishomingo, Miss., a former social worker with the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services, will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving two teenage boys under her care.

• Sokhary Chau, 49, a city councilor in Lowell, Mass., who survived the Khmer Rouge's brutal rule in Cambodia and came to the U.S. as a young refugee, was picked for the city's top post and is now the nation's first Cambodian American mayor.