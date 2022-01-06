Lady Bulldogs pick up home win

White Hall started the 2022 portion of its girls basketball schedule in the win column, knocking off Maumelle 55-38 on Tuesday in the final nonconference game of the season at home.

Lilly Hood led White Hall (4-7) with 22 points, and Emma Rongey had eight.

The Lady Bulldogs, playing for the first time since Dec. 22, ended a two-game losing streak with the win and have won three of their past five. They will start 5A-South Conference play at Texarkana on Friday and return to White Hall next Tuesday to host Sheridan.

BOYS

Maumelle 92, White Hall 75

The host Bulldogs (5-6) dropped their fourth game in a row despite getting 20 points from Keaton Stone and 15 from Randy Emerson.

White Hall will visit Texarkana on Friday.