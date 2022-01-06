Lawmakers recall chaos

WASHINGTON -- Long after most other lawmakers had been rushed to safety, roughly three dozen were on the hard marble floor, ducking for cover.

Trapped in the gallery of the House, occupying balcony seats off-limits to the public because of covid-19, those House Democrats were the last ones to leave the chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, bearing witness as the certification of a presidential election gave way to a violent insurrection.

As the rioters were trying to break down the doors, the lawmakers called their families. They scrambled for makeshift weapons and mentally prepared themselves to fight. Many said they thought they might die.

"When I looked up, I had this realization that we were trapped," said Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., a former Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. "They had evacuated the House floor first. And they forgot about us."

Bound together by circumstance, the lawmakers were both the witnesses and the victims of an unprecedented assault on American democracy. Along with a small number of staffers and members of the media, they remained in the chamber as Capitol Police strained to hold back the mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

The lawmakers were finally taken to safety roughly an hour after the siege began.

Interviewed by The Associated Press before today's anniversary of the attack, 10 of the House members who were in the gallery talked of being deeply shaken by their experience, recalling viscerally the sights and sounds amid the chaos.

They said they remember the loud, hornetlike buzz of their gas masks. The explosive crack of tear gas in the hallways outside. The screams of officers telling them to stay down. The thunderous beating on the doors below. Glass shattering as the rioters punched through a window pane. The knobs rattling ominously on the locked doors just a few feet behind them.

And most indelibly, the loud clap of a gunshot, reverberating across the cavernous chamber.

"I've heard a lot of gunshots in my time, and it was very clear what that was," Crow said. "I knew that things had severely escalated."

The shot was fired by officer Michael Byrd, and it killed Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter from California who was trying to crawl through the broken window of a door that leads to the House chamber. Both the Justice Department and Capitol Police investigated the shooting and declined to file charges.

While the gunshot dispersed some members of the mob, the lawmakers ducking in the gallery believed that the worst was just beginning.

"I think all of us, myself included, had images of a mass-shooting event," said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., who posted video updates on Twitter as the chaos unfolded. "It was terrifying in the moment."

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., was among those sheltering in the gallery. She said she tried to remain calm, drawing on what she learned as chief of the Orlando police. But she also remembers feeling powerless, lacking a gun or any of the other weapons she always had on the beat.

She remembers shuddering when police said there had been a "breach" of the building.

"That is probably the word that I will remember about that day for the rest of my life more than any other," Demings said. "I knew that meant that the police had somehow lost the line. And I also know, having been a former police officer, that they would have done everything in their power to hold that line to protect us."

She said she told a colleague sheltering with her in the gallery: "Just remember, we're on the right side of history. If we all die today, another group will come in and certify those ballots."

Congress reconvened that night, certifying President Joe Biden's election victory before sunrise.

The Democrats were socially distancing in the balcony as they waited to speak on the floor at the invitation of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Those interviewed said they didn't recall any Republicans sheltering alongside them.

Some of the Democrats who sheltered in the gallery are planning to spend time together at the Capitol this week, not only to remember their own experiences and honor those who protected them but also to reflect on what they describe as the country's narrow escape from a coup.

Many of the members went on to seek therapy. Some were diagnosed with post-traumatic stress, their struggles exacerbated by the raw tensions on Capitol Hill and an increasing number of death threats. Others said they have been more traumatized by the growing tendency among Republican lawmakers, and some in the public, to downplay or ignore the violence than they were by the attack itself.

Lawmakers said the gallery group has been a refuge through it all.

"I think it really saved my mental health," says Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif. "It just seemed like every time somebody posted something, we were all awake, no matter what time of day or night, and we were all responding to each other. So that was really powerful."

Rep. Annie Kuster, who sought treatment for post-traumatic stress, said the gallery group connects almost daily on a text message chain, which moved to an encrypted app after some members raised security concerns. "Sometimes it's to get a ride to a vote. Sometimes it's, 'Who's cooking, and can you bring a bottle of wine to a dinner together?' And sometimes it's talking about our treatment for trauma and how we can preserve our democracy."

Kuster, D-N.H., was one of the first to be let out of the gallery on Jan. 6, escaping through the doors along with three other members just before the remaining lawmakers were locked inside. When Kuster's group reached the hallway, a group of rioters was rushing toward them.

"We ducked into the elevator," Kuster said. "And I said to this incredible policeman -- I said, 'Oh, my God, what if the elevator doors open, and they kill us?' And I will never forget this moment: He said, 'Ma'am, I am here to protect you.' And he was there to protect our democracy."