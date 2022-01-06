Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Husband keeps hot wife laughing

I've decided that Trapper John must not be living right. He married on April Fool's Day at the start of a global pandemic, and his wife goes into menopause during the first year of marriage. If he thought I was hot before we got hitched, he hadn't seen anything yet.

I remember my mother going through "the change of life," and I thought she was exaggerating, as she had a flare for the dramatic. I mean really, so you feel warm, big deal! It's not like your arm was severed.

By the way, I've noticed that this "arm being severed" thing is my litmus test for every ailment or circumstance in life. Doctors ask patients to rate their pain on a scale from 1-10. I answer that, if a severed arm would be a 10 for me, a heart attack an 8 or 9, then my second metatarsal tear is maybe a 2.

"So, it hurts, right? 'Cause that ruby red grapefruit on the ball of your foot looks like it hurts," the doctor says.

"Yeah, but I mean, it's still attached. Just spray a little Windex on it, and it'll be fine," I reply.

Yep, doctors love me.

So, back to the Men-On-Pause. I now have a new appreciation for my mama, because this is a sensation unlike anything I've ever known. I can be fine one minute, doing the dishes or typing at the computer, and without my knowledge, my torso eats a Carolina Reaper hot pepper. As I feel the burn of 2.2 million Scoville units erupt from my core and flow like molten lava throughout my arms, legs and neck, my mind tries to process what is happening. The instinct of "fight or flight" confuses me because, well, I can't flee myself (although I've tried). So I fight. Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee, I fight blankets, clothes, thermostats, husbands -- whatever is keeping my core from being cooled. And just like that, with the snap of a finger, I'm fine again.

One to roll with the punches, Trapper John has set the hot flashes to music. When I start peeling off layers and opening windows when it's 16 degrees outside, he'll start singing.

"Well, she's hot blooded, check it and see, she's got a fever of a 103!" or

"I want some hot stuff, baby, this evening, I want some hot stuff, baby, tonight!" or

"We're having a heat wave, a tropical heat wave."

And while I'm miserable from my bra spontaneously combusting, I can't help but snicker because I realize this is utterly ridiculous and can't be happening to me -- yet it is happening. I'm changing. My body and mind are doing things I can't stop with a whole bottle of Windex. Everything is printed in 4 point font; folks on TV won't speak up; and it's freakin' HOT in here!

Trapper John shivers beneath three blankets on the sofa while I'm in shorts and a tank top, lying beneath a fan. Poor guy. But really, is his arm severed?