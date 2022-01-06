Man arrested in New Year's Day shooting that left one dead, 2 injured near Ward





A man wanted in a homicide near Ward on New Year's Day was found just outside Conway on Tuesday and arrested, authorities said.

Travis Tacker, 40, was being sought in the fatal shooting of one person and the injuring of two others on Cocklebur Road, near Ward, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police troopers located Tacker traveling north on U.S. 65 outside Conway in a stolen vehicle from North Little Rock, according to authorities.

He was taken into custody without incident, according to the Facebook post from the Lonoke County sheriff's office.

The Ward Police Department took a report Tuesday detailing a home invasion and theft of a vehicle, according to the Lonoke County sheriff's office.

The suspect matched the description of Tacker.

North Little Rock police located the stolen vehicle. As it was being recovered, there was a report of an armed carjacking in close proximity with the description of the suspect matching that of Tacker.



