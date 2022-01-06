Musicians ready for honors concert

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Six McDonald County High School band members, five being named all-conference and one named all-district, will participate in an upcoming honors concert Saturday at the Joplin High School Performing Arts Center.

Joe Wilhelm, McDonald County High School band director, said the students must audition and attend a clinic to participate in the concert.

Wilhelm said students who were chosen to be in the all-district band and all-conference honors band were invited to audition for the concert. Students who made the all-district band went through an audition process and won a spot in their respective sections. Students who made the all-conference honors band were based upon teacher nominations.

The concert, which is district-wide, is an annual concert that was hosted remotely last year due to covid-19. Wilhelm said the concert is a good experience for his band students.

“It’s quite the audition process, and it makes them better musicians whether they make the band or not,” Wilhelm said. “You know, just learning the material. The bonus is, they get to go rehearse with the top musicians in our association.”

Wilhelm said the students get to play in the concerts with full band sections, something they may not be able to do at MCHS. Wilhelm said the experience of seeing how a larger band operates offers positive experiences for his students participating in the concert.

“It’s a real positive experience,” Wilhelm said. “Hopefully, they’ll bring home all these positive habits back home to their home bands and encourage others to rehearse a certain way.”

Wilhelm said three goals the MCHS band works towards are dedication, excellence and community, something he feels participating in the concert strengthens.

Students participating in the concert include Madison Burton, who plays baritone saxophone; Kaylin Mathews, who plays clarinet; Cheyenne Villatoro, who plays clarinet; Emma Smith, who plays bass clarinet; Celia Holcomb, who plays tuba; and Kadence Elliot, who plays clarinet.

Madison Burton, a sophomore band student at MCHS, is the only student named all-district, with other students being named all-conference. Burton has been in band for five years and said being named all-district is not an easy feat.

“Being named all-district is very hard,” Burton said. “You have to go up against kids that might have three years of experience above you or they have better band directors or they’re in an older grade than you, so if you can compete against them and still make it, that’s pretty awesome.”

Burton said she underwent the audition process to compete in the upcoming concert, and she’s excited to see all chosen district band members come together for the performance.

“If you make the band, you get to perform in a concert where everybody who made the band gets to come together, they pass out music, we audition for a day, and the next day we just go back and play it,” Burton said.

Burton said this is not the first year she’ll be participating in the concert, being named all-district for four years. Burton said the concert and audition process teaches her to work hard and work with band students around her.

The band will perform at the Joplin High School Performing Arts Center at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. All are invited to attend and watch the concert.