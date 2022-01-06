Musselman's crew has plenty to work on

It was easy to understand University of Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman's frustrations during the Razorbacks' 75-74 loss to Vanderbilt.

Most people could see why he was storming the sidelines trying to get his team to settle into a rhythm or make a stop.

It doesn't appear this group has built a chemistry, at least not a winning one, yet. They led 40-35 at the half and had a good look on a winning shot.

Point guard play is not consistent, and while the Razorbacks seem to have lots of shooters, too many of them are not makers.

They hit six of 22 three-point attempts.

They took 32 other shots and made 19 (59%), a percentage that helps you win games.

Probably the most obvious thing missing is the lack of intensity on defense.

There's an old saying in basketball that if you can drive around an opponent, then you are quick enough to stop him from driving around you.

Vanderbilt got open in the paint too many times, and when the Razorbacks tried to adjust, they left guys with open threes.

The Commodores made 10 of 25 three-pointers (40%).

It is early in the season, but the Razorbacks losing four of their last five is not encouraging, especially to Musselman who works on defense every day.

It is hard to change a shooter into a passer and defender, but it's something Musselman has been good at in the past, especially when the players start listening.

In my opinion. Kansas State showed little of the class it used to shine with under head coach Bill Snyder.

In the Texas Bowl on Tuesday night, the Wildcats scored a touchdown with 3:35 left to play to take a 42-14 lead over LSU.

The game had been over long before that touchdown. It may have been over before it started.

LSU gained national respect for showing up for the bowl game and not chickening out like Texas A&M did in the Gator Bowl.

The Tigers had 39 scholarship players and walk-ons in Houston.

Their quarterback was a defensive back/receiver because of transfers (the starting quarterback actually became an Aggie after the regular season) and injuries and the need to keep a redshirt on a true freshman.

LSU played hard. The Tigers tried from start to finish but were clearly outmanned.

Kansas State obviously did not watch Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman in the Outback Bowl when he chose to run the cl0ck out rather than score a needless touchdown.

The Wildcats never took a knee and celebrated like it was the national championship.

Yes, sportsmanship is almost a thing of the past, but K-State had the game won long before its two fourth-quarter scores.

LSU did get the final smile when they scored on an 81-yard touchdown as time ran out.

Tracy Harris, a 2020 Arkansas Golf Hall of Fame inductee underwent major surgery Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, receiving both a new liver and kidney. Tracy is not a drinker or smoker but began to have liver problems in early 2021.

The team at UAMS did a great job.

He will need home healthcare for at least two weeks when he is discharged from UAMS which could be Friday. He has a great support team, but he's going to need care around the clock for some time and that's expensive.

His friends have set up a Go Fund Me account to help.

Harris, 58, has won numerous ASGA player of the years titles in various divisions and captured more than 50 ASGA designated tournaments. He also won the 1997 state amateur championship at Lost Springs Golf and Athletic Club in Rogers and has represented the ASGA on numerous cup teams.