



• Reigning "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider was robbed at gunpoint over New Year's weekend in Oakland, Calif. Schneider, an Oakland resident, tweeted about the robbery, saying she was shaken up but otherwise OK. "Hi all! So first off: I'm fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards and phone. I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything," the 42-year-old engineering manager said in her post. Oakland police said in a statement they were still investigating the armed robbery that occurred Sunday afternoon and had not yet made any arrests. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, won again on Tuesday's show bringing her impressive winning streak to 25 consecutive victories, earning her $897,600 in winnings so far. After the robbery, Schneider announced she would be taking a pause from her daily post-game debriefings, during which she breaks down each "Jeopardy!" episode in detailed Twitter threads, giving fans insight into her winning strategy. "I doubt I'll even start writing tonight's game thread today, and if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up," she tweeted. "Thanks for your patience!" The game show issued a statement saying, "We were deeply saddened to hear about this incident, and we reached out to Amy privately to offer our help in any capacity."

• Hampshire College has received an anonymous $5 million gift in honor of one of its most famous alumni, award-winning documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, that will help the Amherst, Mass., school continue its academic transformation. It's the second $5 million gift the college has received since it launched a $60 million fundraising campaign in January 2020, following a financial crisis that prompted the school to consider a merger. Hampshire has now raised more than $33 million toward the goal. The donation to the Ken Burns Initiative to Transform Higher Education "supports the ongoing implementation of a new curricular model that organizes undergraduate education around the most urgent challenges of our time, instead of the traditional structures of majors and disciplines," the school said in a statement Tuesday. President Ed Wingenbach called it a "historic moment." "This donor -- who has no previous affiliation with the college -- recognizes that higher education requires radical change and that Hampshire is best suited to lead that disruption," he said. The 68-year-old Burns said he was humbled that the gift was made in his honor. "I know Hampshire is transformative because I experienced it firsthand," he said in a statement.





Ken Burns, director of the PBS documentary series "Country Music," takes part in a panel discussion during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, July 29, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)






