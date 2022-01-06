National Guard members coming to Arkansas hospitals

Forty members of the Arkansas National Guard from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team will deploy to nine hospitals, including four facilities in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, to assist with and help speed up covid-19 testing.

The guard members first will report Monday to Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, then on Tuesday will report to their assigned hospitals, according to a news release from the National Guard.

Their initial orders are for 30 days, which may be extended or curtailed as conditions dictate, the release states.

A total of 20 guard members will work at Northwest Arkansas and River Valley hospitals: four to Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas in Fayetteville, six to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, six to Washington Regional Medical Center in Springdale and four to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, according to the release.

Six will go to St. Bernards Medical Center and four will go to Northeast Arkansas Baptist Memorial Hospital, both in Jonesboro. Six will report to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, two to Baxter Regional Health System in Mountain Home and two to Jefferson Regional Hospital in Pine Bluff.

The 40 are being sent at the request of hospital administrators at each location to assist staff with the recent spike the state is experiencing in covid-19 cases and the desire of Arkansans to seek testing, according to the release.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week he had authorized the deployments. Additional guard members already are working at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.