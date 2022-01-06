North Little Rock School District shifts to remote learning for all schools

The North Little Rock School District is shifting to virtual instruction Friday and Monday for all schools because of a growing number of active cases of covid-19 and related quarantines.

Previously, only seventh-and eighth-graders in the North Little Rock district had been remote learners this week — starting Tuesday, which was the first day of the second semester after the Christmas/New Year's Day holiday break.

The North Little Rock district's decision comes on a day in which the Arkansas Department of Health reported 119 active covid-19 cases among students and employees. That is the third highest number of cases in a district in the state, topped only by 251 cases in Little Rock School District and 145 in the Marion School District.

The 9,000-student North Little Rock district is the third of the four districts in Pulaski County to temporarily go to 100% virtual instruction. Both the Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school systems announced Wednesday that campuses would be closed today and Friday, and instruction would be delivered online. Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District campuses continue to provide in-person instruction.

North Little Rock Superintendent Greg Pilewski said in a message Thursday to parents that "there will be no on-site instruction, after-school activities, or athletic events as all schools will be closed. There will be no transportation, but food services will be provided from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at each campus on each day."

Pilewski said that the district's custodial staff will work while the campuses are closed to do deep cleaning of hard surfaces at each campus.

Students at their homes will be required to log in to Google Classroom for attendance, to complete assignments and to collaborate with teachers, he said.

The superintendent's letter to the community is available at 5il.co/13xam.