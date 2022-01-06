Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Tavaris Ward, 25, of 4202 S.W. Chaplestone Ave. No. 1 in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Ward was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Shawn Ogborn, 23, of 424 Sadie Lane in Centerton was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on correctional officer and battery. Ogborn was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Patrick Menke, 24, of 1101 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Menke was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• John Gray, 29, of 1970 East Oaks Drive, Apt. 9, in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Gray was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Gravette

• Parker Grindstaff, 33, of 834 Baker St. NW in Gravette was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Grindstaff was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Michael Shoemaker, 31, of 2640 Johnson Meadows Place in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault. Shoemaker was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Tyrece Martin, 41, of 12613 Patton Road in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Martin was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jordan Garrison, 30, of 917 W. Huntsville Ave., Apt. D, in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Garrison was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.