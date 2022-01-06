FOOTBALL

Henry cleared to practice

The Tennessee Titans have made the easy move opening the 21-day window for Derrick Henry to practice Wednesday. The next decision, particularly the timing, will be more challenging. Taking the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year off injured reserve by Sunday means he could help beat Houston, clinching the AFC's No. 1 seed. Waiting means the Titans try to earn the first-round bye without Henry, giving him more time to shake off the rust from missing the past nine weeks with a broken right foot. The Titans have to balance Henry's health against the benefits of playing in a game compared to the quality of work available in practices at the end of the NFL regular season. Henry, who turned 28 on Tuesday, broke his right foot Oct. 31 and had surgery Nov. 2 to repair his fifth metatarsal. Henry led the league with 937 yards rushing when he was put on injured reserve, and the NFL's 2019 and 2020 rushing leader still ranks sixth in the league despite missing eight games. The 6-3, 247-pound Henry has been out nine weeks counting the Titans' bye Dec. 5. Henry is averaging a league-high 117.1 yards a game. He is averaging 4.3 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns rushing.

Bengals to rest Burrow

The AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals won't play quarterback Joe Burrow in the regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to make sure he is healthy for the first round of the playoffs. Burrow is nursing aches and pains, including his right knee and pinky finger on his throwing hand, but said he could have played this week had it been necessary. Coach Zac Taylor told the quarterback earlier in the week that he would sit Sunday. Running back Joe Mixon and other Cincinnati starters will be sidelined because of reserve/covid-19 protocols, but should be back for the playoffs. They also include defensive end and sacks leader Trey Hendrickson, defensive lineman B.J. Hill, center Trey Hopkins, guard Quinton Spain and safety Vonn Bell.

Former Notre Dame DE dies

Ross Browner, a two-time All-American at Notre Dame and one of four brothers who played in the NFL, has died. He was 67. Browner's son, former NFL offensive lineman Max Starks, posted on Twitter early Wednesday morning that his father had died. A native of Warren, Ohio, Browner was part of an accomplished football family. The defensive end was the oldest of six brothers who were high school football stars in Ohio. Three others -- Jimmie Browner, Keith Browner and Joey Browner -- followed Ross to the NFL. Browner was a four-year starter at Notre Dame, helping the Fighting Irish win national titles in 1973 under Coach Ara Parseghian and 1977 under Dan Devine.

UK receiver to enter draft

Kentucky junior wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is entering the NFL Draft after capping a record-breaking season with an MVP performance in the Wildcats' Citrus Bowl victory. Robinson, who transferred after two seasons at Nebraska, announced the decision Wednesday night on social media. He thanked Kentucky teammates, coaches and fans in a video on Twitter and added, "as much as fun as it was this year in the blue and white, I'm sad to say it will be my last." The Frankfort, Ky., native used his speed to quickly establish himself as its top receiver. Robinson went on to break single-season school records with 1,334 yards on 104 receptions, becoming the first Wildcats receiver with 100 catches.

BASKETBALL

Blazers' guard out 3 games

Portland guard Damian Lillard will miss the next three games because of lower abdominal tendinopathy. The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Lillard will undergo further evaluation and consultation concerning the injury, which has bothered him since the Tokyo Olympics. Lillard has averaged 24 points and 7.3 assists in 29 games this season. He has missed seven games this season because of the injury, including Monday night's 136-131 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

HOCKEY

Lafferty traded to Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Sam Lafferty in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for forward Alex Nylander. Lafferty is slated to join the slumping Blackhawks in Arizona. The 26-year-old Lafferty, who is signed through this season with a $750,000 salary-cap hit, has no goals and two assists in 10 games with the Penguins this season. Nylander has spent this season with Rockford of the American Hockey League, collecting eight goals and four assists in 23 games. He had 10 goals and 16 assists in 65 games for Chicago during the 2019-20 season and then missed last year because of a left knee injury. Nylander, 23, was selected by Buffalo with the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft. He was traded to Chicago in July 2019 for Henri Jokiharju, who has developed into a promising young defenseman for the Sabres.