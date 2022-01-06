100 years ago

Jan. 6, 1922

EL DORADO -- Charles Baldwin, a horse trader, died in a local hospital late tonight of a wound received today during a pistol battle he fought in the streets here with "Shorty" Miller, another horse trader. Miller is under arrest in the local jail. According to reports of the affair, the men, both armed, met in the street. Miller fired one shot, which struck Baldwin in the chest. The wounded man ran half a block, and fell. It is said that the men had quarreled several days ago, but it was supposed that they had settled their quarrel, until the encounter occurred today. Baldwin leaves a widow and two young sons.

50 years ago

Jan. 6, 1972

• Pen and ink drawings by Leonard Baskin, a noted American artist, that were used to illustrate a translation of Dante's Divine Comedy by Thomas Bergin will be exhibited at the Arkansas Arts Center. The 53 drawings, owned by Janet and John Marqusee, are among 120 made by Baskin for an edition of the Dante translation. ... Baskin has made drawings for the Iliad and Shakespearean plays. The exhibition was selected by Dale Roylance, curator of graphic arts at Yale University Library, where the Baskin drawings were first shown.

25 years ago

Jan. 6, 1997

• A sickly bald eagle captured at Lake Ouachita became the 21st in a chain of mysterious deaths on Arkansas' southwestern lakes when it died late Friday night. ... Since November, eight eagles from Lake Ouachita have died from unknown causes, along with 13 from DeGray Lake and one at Lake Hamilton. The lakes are within a 25-mile radius. Investigators believe the eagles are killed by an unidentified toxin that creates tiny holes in the white matter of the brain and brain stem, said James Welch, Arkansas Game and Fish's assistant division chief for federal coordination and support services.

10 years ago

Jan. 6, 2012

• Border collies Bud and Heck sprinted after gaggles of geese in North Little Rock's Burns Park for the first time Thursday morning, sending the honkers across the Arkansas Rive. ... The hired dogs are the first part of the city's agreement to try nonlethal methods to reduce the geese population. Late last year, the North Little Rock City Council approved a controlled hunt to thin out the gaggle. More than 100 hunters were selected to kill 130-135 of the geese. But, on Dec. 12, Mayor Patrick Hays postponed the hunt to consider alternatives after social-networking websites rallied vehement opposition to the hunt.