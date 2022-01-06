OTHERS SAY: Get the covid numbers right

From the very beginning of the pandemic, when we called it coronavirus, political leaders tasked with making moment to moment decisions to protect public health have relied on a steady stream of data.

Hospitalizations were reported directly by medical centers and assumed to imply a certain severity, making them a proper gauge of the virus' fluctuating intensity. However, these numbers came with a built-in problem that has only gotten worse in light of omicron's staggering transmissibility and what so far seem like generally milder infections, particularly among the vaccinated: Hospitals test everyone who enters their doors for covid as a matter of course, so many people who went to the hospital for something else--like a broken bone or a bacterial infection--were tallied with the covid cases if they tested positive after their arrival.

These statistics drive public policy, and so they should be carefully collected and shared: Each hospital must follow the exact same rubric, and the state should endeavor to make them public as soon as possible.