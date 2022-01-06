Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, please email information on events to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com . Event information should include the date, the name of the event, the event’s location and venue, as well as a contact person, phone number, email address and/or website to provide more information.

JANUARY

8 Pocahontas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Rolling Hills Country Club. Danny Barr (870) 219-1396 or Danny.Barr@sedgewick.com

8 Forrest City chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Civic Center. Samuel Pettus (870) 317-5426 or spfcfire2@gmail.com