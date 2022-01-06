The nation in brief: Philadelphia duplex fire kills 12 people

Philadelphia duplex fire kills 12 people

PHILADELPHIA -- Fire tore through a duplex home early Wednesday in Philadelphia, killing 12 people, including eight children, fire officials said. At least two people were sent to hospitals, and officials warned that the toll could grow as firefighters searched the rowhouse where 26 people had been staying.

The four smoke alarms in the building, which was public housing, do not appear to have been working, fire officials said. While the blaze's cause hasn't been determined, officials were shaken by the death toll and vowed to get to the bottom of it.

Officials did not release the names or ages of those killed in the blaze, which started before 6:30 a.m. As many as eight residents escaped the fire, which burned in a residential area of the Fairmount neighborhood, northwest of downtown and home to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and its famous "Rocky steps."

Fire crews saw flames shooting from the second-floor front windows in an area believed to be a kitchen, said First Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy. The odd configuration of the building -- originally a single-family home that had been split into two apartments -- made it difficult to navigate, he said. Crews brought it under control in less than an hour, he said.

There were 18 people staying in the upstairs apartment, and eight staying in the downstairs apartment, he said.

The alarms had been inspected annually, and at least two had been replaced in 2020, with batteries replaced in the others at that time, Philadelphia Housing Authority officials said, adding that the previous inspection was in May 2021.

Pandemic again delays Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- The Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday weeks before the planned Los Angeles ceremony over what organizers called "too many risks" from the omicron variant, signaling what could be the start of another year of pandemic upheaval for awards season.

The attempt at a back-to-normal show had been scheduled for Jan. 31st at the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena with a live audience and performances. No new date is on the books. The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony "after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.

Last year, like most major awards shows in early 2021, the Grammys were postponed because of coronavirus concerns. The show was moved from late January to mid-March and held with a spare audience made up of mostly nominees and their guests in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center, next door to its usual home, the arena then known as Staples Center.

The Grammys' move could be the beginning of another round of award-show rescheduling after another winter coronavirus surge, officials say, with the Screen Actors Guild Awards planned for February and the Academy Awards for March.

Police find mother of abandoned baby

JUNEAU, Alaska -- Authorities have located the mother of a baby found abandoned in a cardboard box in frigid conditions in Fairbanks last week, Alaska State Troopers reported Wednesday.

Investigators identified and located the mother Tuesday. She was taken to a Fairbanks-area hospital for evaluation and medical care, troopers said in a statement. Troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain said by email that she is a teenager.

"The mother is cooperative and at this time, her well-being and medical treatment is the priority," DeSpain said.

The statement from the troopers said the investigation "into the circumstances surrounding the baby being abandoned is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time."

Troopers previously said they were notified about the abandoned baby Friday afternoon. The wind chill factor in the area at the time was reported at minus-12 degrees.

On Tuesday, troopers said the child, known as Teshawn from a note left in the box, was in good health and in the care of the state Office of Children's Services.

Alaska has a safe haven law that allows parents to legally surrender an infant under certain conditions.

Child welfare worker fatally stabbed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- An Illinois child welfare worker was stabbed to death during a home visit in a town south of Springfield, authorities said.

Diedre Silas, 36, an investigator for the state Department of Children and Family Services, was conducting a welfare check Tuesday on children living in the home in Thayer when she was stabbed, according to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell.

Benjamin Reed, 32, who authorities say lived in the home, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Authorities arrived at the scene just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and found what appeared to be blood near the door. They forced their way into the house and found the victim dead inside. Police obtained a search warrant and collected evidence that helped them find Reed at a Decatur hospital around 6:30 p.m., authorities said.