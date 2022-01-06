Pineville discusses water line extension

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The mayor and Pineville City Council discussed Christmas light awards, a highway extension and four pieces of new business Dec. 30 during the council meeting.

Christmas light awards were given out, with the first-place recipient being Jolynda Dillow, the second-place recipient being Diane Cooper and the third-place recipient being Elizabeth Baker.

Under old business, the council discussed the Highway W water line extension, which is estimated to cost $7,800 for the survey and highway design. A motion was made and approved by the council to begin engineering on the extension.

Under new business, the council approved Bill No. 2021-14, an ordinance amending the ordinance concerning municipal court costs for the city. The council approved Bill No. 2021-18, an ordinance adopting an annual budget for the fiscal year beginning on Jan. 1 and appropriating funds pursuant thereto.

The council discussed water parts to be purchased by the city, with brass parts needed for the upcoming year. Bids by two companies were discussed, with Ferguson’s bid of $13,995.04 being approved. The city will purchase 20 new meter setters for the year, with 10 needed immediately.

Also in new business, the fire station and city hall generator needs to be replaced as the generator won’t start, officials said. The generator, which is about 15 years old, will be replaced once the cost is further discussed during the next council meeting.







