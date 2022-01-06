PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

BOYS

Pea Ridge 51, Gravette 43

Austin James had 13 points to lead a balanced Pea Ridge scoring attack, and the Blackhawks used a strong second quarter to defeat Gravette during 4A-1 Conference play in Blackhawk Arena. Pea Ridge (8-9, 2-0) outscored Gravette (10-6, 0-1) 19-3 in the second quarter for a 27-11 halftime lead. Gravette fought back and pulled within 39-33, but the Blackhawks held on for the win. Colton Thurman added 12 points and Jared Brewer 10 for Pea Ridge. Gunnar Woolard led Gravette with 14 points, all coming in the second half.

Harrison 59, Gentry 51

Harrison grabbed the lead in the second quarter and defeated Gentry in a 4A-1 Conference game in Goblin Arena. Logan Plumlee had 17 points to lead a trio of Goblins in double figures as Harrison (9-6, 2-0) outscored Gentry (5-4, 1-1) 19-12 in the second quarter and turned a one-point deficit into a 29-21 halftime lead. The Goblins extended their lead to 43-33 after three quarters. Gatlin James added 13 points and Abe Glidewell 11 for Harrison. Garrison Jackson had 20 points for Gentry, followed by Bart Walker with 16 and Brayden Feathers with 11.

Valley Springs 69, Bergman 66

Valley Springs outscored Bergman 18-9 in the second quarter to build a big lead, then held on as the Tigers took sole possession of first place in the 3A-1 Conference standings with a win at home. The outburst helped Valley Springs (13-9, 3-0) turned a four-point lead into a 34-21 halftime margin. The Tigers then led 53-43 after three quarters before Bergman (20-5, 1-1) made things close near the end. Walker Patton had 18 points to lead four Bergman players in double figures. Kaden Ponder added a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Bryson Bauer with 13 and Brayden Oleson with 10.

Clarksville 47, Ozark 42

Owen Ashlock poured in 25 points Tuesday to carry Clarksville to a win over Ozark in 4A-4 play. The Panthers’ Landon Leeds finished with 10. Also for the Panthers, Tobin Bush and Braxton Payne added six and four points, respectively. Cody Qualls added two for the Panthers (7-7, 2-1).

Booneville 56, Danville 27

Raiden Ferguson buried seven 3-pointers en route to scoring 23 points Tuesday as Booneville popped Danville to snap a three-game losing streak. The Bearcats (9-5, 3-0) led by five (16-11) after one before outscoring the Little Johns, 20-7, in the second quarter. Colton Fisher, Christopher Johnson and Mason Goers added eight points each for the Bearcats. Lawson Wilkins led Danville (2-12, 0-4) with eight points.

Cotter 62, Mammoth Spring 42

Hayden Hutson lit up Mammoth for 22 points Tuesday in Cotter’s 62-42 victory. Jeffry Haynes and Payton McGee finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Warriors. Cotter (12-8, 6-1) travels to Flippin Thursday.

Charleston 47, Paris 35

The Charleston Tigers defeated Paris in 3A-4-West play Tuesday. Jude Simmons led the Eagles (10-5, 2-2) with 15 points. Jesse Wells finished with 11 points. Paris will face the Cossatot River Eagles Friday.

Waldron 58, Cossatot River 36

Trenton Hunt and Lidge Stinson combined for 24 points to power Waldron to a rout of Cossatot River in 3A-4-West play. Hunt led the winners (11-5, 3-1) with 13 points. Waldron travels to Charleston Friday.

GIRLS

Gentry 45, Harrison 39

Emma Tevebaugh scored 8 of her 11 points in the fourth quarter as Gentry rallied to defeat Harrison during 4A-1 Conference play inside Goblin Arena. The Lady Pioneers (16-0, 2-0) outscored Harrison 17-10 over the final 8 minutes after the Lady Goblins (4-8, 1-1) had rallied in the third quarter for a 29-28 lead. Alyssa McCarty led Gentry with 16 points while Kaitlyn Caswell also had 11. Reese Rickets led Harrison with 22 points.

Gravette 54, Pea Ridge 42

Gravette jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter and pulled away to defeat Pea Ridge during 4A-1 Conference action in Blackhawk Arena. Pea Ridge (10-7, 1-1) pulled within 24-18 at halftime, but Gravette (10-6, 1-0) bounced back and extended its lead to 37-26 after three quarters. Brynn Romine led a trio of Lady Lions in double figures with 17 points, followed by Alexa Parker with 13 and Reese Hamilton with 10. Leah Telgemeier had nine points to lead Pea Ridge.

Booneville 56, Danville 37

Heaven Sanchez scored 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists to power unbeaten Booneville to its record-breaking 13th straight victory without a loss. Leigh Swint finished with 15 points and five rebounds during the Ladycats’ win over Danville. Swint also had six rebounds and four steals for the Ladycats, 15-0. Booneville resumes 3A-4-West conference play this week against Danville. Booneville (13-0, 3-0) travels to Hackett Friday.

Lamar 55, Jessieville 28

Solid balance scoring helped Lamar roll to a win over Jessieville in 3A-5-West play. The Lady Warriors’ Karley Williams, Kori Sanders and Shae Taylor combined for 36 points in the team’s victory, their 14th in 15 games. Williams led Lamar (4-0 in league play) with 14 points. Sanders added 12. Harli Bassett led Jessieville with seven points.

Mountainburg 60, Future School 55

Haley Reed scored 31 points Tuesday night for Mountainburg. The Lady Dragons needed almost all of them, too. Reed’s big night led to a win over Future School in 2A-4-West play. Mountainburg’s Jordan Watkins and Maggie Burrough finished with 11 and nine points, respectively.

Cedarville 48, Hackett 39

McKenzie Marion and Rylee Partain combined for 31 points Tuesday to pace Cedarville to a win over Hackett in 3A-4-West play. Marion led all scorers with 17 points for the Lady Pirates (5-8, 2-2). Teonna Best led Hackett (6-7, 2-2) with 13 points.

Lavaca 55, JC Westside 28

Katie May and Rylie Green combined for 23 points in Lavaca’s 2A-4-West victory over Johnson County Westside. May led the winners (8-9, 2-2) with a game-high 12 points. Lavaca will face Future School Friday.