Police beat: Pulaski County deputies arrest 2 suspects in car theft

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:13 a.m.

Deputies: 2 men were in stolen car

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested two men in a car that had been reported stolen, according to arrest reports.

Deputies arrested Gary Stowers, 55, of Little Rock and Billy Wilhite, 63, of Benton, shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday at 14401 Arch St. in Little Rock.

The deputies were responding to a ping on a license plate recognition system and found Stowers behind the wheel of a vehicle that had been reported stolen by Bryant police, with Wilhite in a passenger seat, the reports say.

After deputies read the two their Miranda rights, Wilhite told them he had taken the vehicle with permission from an unknown address in Saline County, the reports say.

Both men reportedly face felony theft by receiving charges.

