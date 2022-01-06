Ridgeway declares for NFL Draft

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday.

A transfer from Illinois State, Ridgeway made the announcement in a post to his Twitter account on Thursday. Wide receiver Treylon Burks, cornerback Montaric Brown and long snapper Jordan Silver previously entered their names in the upcoming draft.

“This football season as a Razorback has been one of the best experiences of my life," he wrote. "To be part of this team has allowed me to grow as a football player and as a man. I will be forever grateful for the memories and relationships I have built through this program.

“I want to thank my mom and dad for always pushing me to be the best I can be and supporting me through my college career. I also want to thank the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play in the SEC. Thank you to the Arkansas fans for welcoming me in with open arms and supporting me.

“I will forever call Fayetteville my home and will always look back on all the memories I made with my teammates and coaches this year.”

In his lone season with the Razorbacks, Ridgeway finished with 39 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 1 quarterback hurry. He started in 11 of 12 games played.

Ridgeway did not play in Arkansas’ season opener against Rice after having an appendectomy.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said Dec. 14 that Ridgeway was projected as a fourth- or fifth-round draft pick.

"It's hard a lot of times to sit there and grade a nose guard,” Pittman added. “Maybe it was easier with Jon Marshall, because he was more of a pass-rushing type guy. Ridge is more of a 2-gapper. He's going to take guys off the linebackers and things of that nature. He's more of a two-play guy. In other words, he's not as much of a third-down threat as Jon Marshall was.

“If I could go out and get a John Ridgeway every year in the portal, we would take as many as they would give us.”

Arkansas defensive lineman Markell Utsey also declared for the draft on Thursday. He recorded 14 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 sack in 11 games.

Utsey added 1 pass breakup and 4 quarterback hurries.

“My time here has been nothing short of great," Utsey wrote. "In my short time here at Arkansas I have built great relationships that I’ll cherish forever.”

Razorbacks to declare for 2022 NFL Draft

WR Treylon Burks

CB Montaric Brown

DL John Ridgeway

DL Markell Utsey

LS Jordan Silver