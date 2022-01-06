Community briefs

Library seeks art-show submissions

The White Hall Library is seeking submissions for its Tiny Art Show. Artists 12 and older can register to pick up a tiny art kit beginning today or while supplies last, according to a news release.

The kit includes a 3-inch-by-3-inch canvas and easel, acrylic paint and brushes. Participants must return their work to the library by Jan. 28 to be part of the show that runs through February. All art will be returned to the artist, according to a news release. Details: Ellen Bauer, White Hall Library branch manager, (870) 247-5064.

Small Works' opening reception off

Because of the rise in covid-19 numbers, the Arkansas Arts Council canceled the opening reception for the 2022 Small Works on Paper touring artists exhibition. The reception had been scheduled for today at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center at Little Rock, according to a news release.

The exhibition is still on display at the Mosaic Templars center through Jan. 28. The display features 28 artists, including Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Rison's Arnold in top GPA athletes

Student-athletes at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock who received a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the fall 2021 semester include Hayden Arnold of Rison.

UALR student-athletes posted a departmental 3.28 GPA during the fall 2021 semester. The cumulative department GPA for the Trojans is 3.39, setting another record for Little Rock student-athletes, according to a news release.

Agency corrects farm meeting site

The Cooperative Extension Service's livestock and forage production meetings will take place in-person in the winter and spring this year. The agency issued a correction for the location of the meeting Jan. 26. The Forage Fertility Meeting will be in Ozark, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

For details or the list of meetings, visit https://bit.ly/2022-ARK-Winter-Meetings, and on the Division of Agriculture events calendar.

PB mentioned in 'Discover Arkansas'

The January edition of "Discover Arkansas" includes two articles that mention Pine Bluff: Discover Arkansas' Land of Legends (Jan. 5), and Start the Year Off With a Getaway (Jan. 4.)

The edition is available at www.arkansas.com/discover-arkansas. Published by Arkansas Tourism, the monthly digital publication highlights events, activities and trip ideas in Arkansas, according to a news release.

The stories on Pine Bluff highlight local sites such as the Arkansas Railroad Museum, the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Lake Saracen, Saracen Landing, Bayou Bartholomew, Byrd Lake Natural Area and the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame.

"Looking to tour the Arkansas Delta? Check out our article on Pocahontas and Randolph counties, or our weekend getaway article highlighting Pine Bluff," according to the release.

Details: www.arkansas.com.