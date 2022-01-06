WEDNESDAY'S ROUNDUPS

GIRLS

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 67, MARSHALL 42 Josie Williams produced 18 points for Conway Christian (7-8, 3-3 2A-5), which has won four of its last five games. Kara Keathley had 17 points and Brooklyn Pratt added 13 points for the Lady Eagles.

SALEM 69, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 48 Chelsea Hamilton scored 21 points as Salem (11-3) bounced back from Tuesday's loss to Melbourne to cruise at the George Kell Classic at Tuckerman. Marleigh Sellars finished with 20 points for the Lady Greyhounds, who advanced to Friday's semifinals against Marmaduke.

TUESDAY'S LATE ROUNDUPS

BOYS

WALDRON 57, COSSATOT RIVER 34 Trenton Hunt finished with 13 points as Waldron (11-5, 3-1 3A-4) put a stop to a recent two-game losing streak. Lidge Stinson had 11 points for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS

MAMMOTH SPRING 65, COTTER 37 Brynn Washam provided 17 points for Mammoth Spring (17-6), which had no problem dispatching Cotter (11-6) in a nonconference matchup.

WHITE HALL 52, MAUMELLE 35 Lilly Hood scored 22 points to carry White Hall (4-7) to a nonconference victory at home. Emma Rongey added eight points for the Lady Bulldogs, who play their first 5A-South Conference game Friday at Texarkana.