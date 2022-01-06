ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Royal's Second Stage to produce 'Grease'





Entertainment, events and the arts in Arkansas:

Royal 'Grease'

The Royal Theatre's Young Players offer a Second Stage production of "Grease" (music, lyrics and book by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey; additional songs by John Farrar, Louis St. Louis and Scott Simon and Barry Gibb), 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, and Jan. 13-15 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Jan. 16 at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton.

Sponsor is Middlebrooks Electric. Tickets are $18; $15 senior citizens 60-plus, members of the military and college students with valid ID; $8 students grade 12 and below. Visit TheRoyalPlayers.TicketLeap.com. For more information, or for handicapped or special-needs seating, call (501) 315-5483.

Short Film Festival

Low Key Arts' 15th annual Arkansas Shorts Short Film Festival expands to two full days of short films, workshops and parties, Saturday and Sunday at the Malco Theatre, 817 Central Ave., Hot Springs.

The program consists primarily of work from Arkansas filmmakers, including the world premieres of all films produced in Low Key Arts' Inception to Projection Filmmaking Program, as well as films from across the country and around the world.

Day passes are $40 Saturday, $35 Sunday; full-weekend passes are $65. A complete schedule, tickets and passes are available at www.lowkeyarts.org.

Artist fellowships

The Arkansas Arts Council is doubling the number, to 18, of Individual Artist Fellowships it awards in six categories in 2022 and will increase each award to $5,000.

Funding for the expansion comes through a grant from the Windgate Foundation.

Applications and more information are available online at ArkansasArts.org; deadline is April 16.

An independent panel of judges will choose up to three artists in three new categories:

◼️ Multisensory art, work experienced through more than one sense.

◼️ Community Engagement Art, using art to create community dialogue or engage residents with art and one another.

◼️ Contemporary Craft, focusing on crafts created by using traditional and/or historical methods or materials but "using modern and contemporary aesthetics or concepts," according to an Arts Council news release.

The three "traditional" categories: Performance Art: Mississippi Delta Blues Contemporary Songwriting or Score; Visual Arts: Graphic Novel or Narrative; and Literary Arts: Flash fiction or flash creative nonfiction.

The Arts Council will honor its fellows during a reception in October.



