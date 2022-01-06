School news: Students participate, graduate, win honors

UAFS

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith has selected Dr. D. Antonio "Dean" Cantu as the Dean of the College of Health, Education, and Human Sciences. Cantu will begin his role Feb. 1. The search for the new head administrator has been under way since June of 2021, led by the ACES (Academic Career and Executive Search) national search firm.

Cantu currently serves as the associate dean and director for the Department of Education, Counseling, and Leadership at Bradley University, a top-ranked private university in Peoria, Ill., that serves nearly 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Over his 13 years at Bradley, Cantu oversaw strategic initiatives including the merger of two distinct academic departments into one cohesive unit and the development and implementation of a five-year departmental strategic plan. Additionally, he managed unit affairs, governance and management, climate assessment and improvement, and full evaluation and revision of departmental policies, procedures, and practices to best serve the students, faculty, and staff of his division and the university at large.

He also currently serves as a Research Fellow in the Future Institute Research Center.

In previous roles, Cantu served as dean and professor of education at Indiana University at Kokomo and director of social studies education at Ball State University. Prior to his work in education, Cantu served as an S2 Intelligence Officer for the 5/33 Armor Battalion, 194th Armored Brigade at Fort Knox, Ky., in the US Army.

Cumberlands

University of the Cumberlands congratulates its fall and winter graduates. They include:

Susmitha Yerikereddy of Bentonville, Master of Science in Information Technology;

Lisa Lacey of Fort Smith, Associate of Science in Psychology;

Peter Steven Arnold Sitrapu of Bentonville, Master of Science in Information Systems Security;

Abhiram Kalagarla of Rogers, Master of Science in Information Systems Security;

Srinivas Neelam of Bentonville, Master of Science in Information Systems Security;

Sandeep Andra of Bentonville, Master of Science in Information Systems Security;

Abhas Pankaj Saxena of Bentonville, Master of Science in Information Technology.

The University of the Cumberlands has also announced students named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. They include Rachel Reyngoudt of Huntsville and Lisa Lacey of Fort Smith. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Ky., Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

Omicron Delta Kappa

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed more than 1,100 new initiates from 41 universities during November 2021.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Among those included were Julia Barton of Huntsville (Missouri Southern State University); Taylor Powell of Springdale (Missouri Southern State University); Ariel Kallick of Bentonville (Missouri Southern State University); and Rachel Stall of Clarksville (University of Richmond).

Omicron Delta Kappa Society was founded in Lexington, Va., on December 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level.

Central Methodist

Central Methodist University's winter commencement ceremony Dec. 4 included the awarding of a Bachelor of Science in exercise science to Roberto Antonio Palacios, a native of Rogers.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

Ozark Catholic

Gabbi Dickinson, Bree McAfee, and Annalise Stacey from Ozark Catholic Academy in Tontitown were three of more than 600 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country that represented the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade Dec. 4-8 in Honolulu.

The individuals invited to perform were part of a select group of cheerleaders and dancers chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country.

Ozark Catholic Academy's Spirit Squad made school history in mid-November when the 10-member team danced away with the Game Day Division State Title in the 1A-4A Classification. The Arkansas State Dance Championship was held at Lake Hamilton High School in Hot Springs with this being the first year the Game Day Division was offered by the Arkansas Activities Association as a competitive category.

Ozark Catholic Academy, the first and only Catholic High School in Northwest Arkansas, is in its fourth year, but just began a competitive dance program. OCA competed against four other high schools in the 1A-4A classification: Earle High School, Dumas High School, Newport High School and Morrilton High School.

Oklahoma State

Abigail Haraway of Fort Smith, a student at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Haraway is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897.

Central Methodist

Eleanor Hartford of Fayetteville, a student at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo., was among the singers under the direction of Dr. Patrick Dill to tour of Missouri churches and high schools in November 2021.

On the program for the tour were three sections: Lamentations and Exultations, Guiding Hope, and Illumination and Transformation, each including a number of songs. Hartford is a soprano and an interdisciplinary studies major at Central Methodist.

Send school news to ourtown@nwadg.com.