Wednesday's games

Boys

Bradley 55, Nashville 39

Tournaments/Events

George Kell Classic

At Swifton

Melbourne 67, East Poinsett County 54

Tuckerman 43, Izard County 35

At Tuckerman

Rivercrest 58, Pangburn 49

Girls

Bradley 50, Dierks 36

Conway Christian 67, Marshall 42

Tournaments/Events

George Kell Classic

At Swifton

Melbourne 70, Rivercrest 17

Valley View 40, Tuckerman 35

At Tuckerman

Marmaduke 52, Pangburn 41

Salem 69, Jonesboro Westside 45

Today's games

Subject to change

Boys

6A-West

Bentonville at Bentonville West#

4A-3

Blytheville at Trumann*

Brookland at Southside Batesville*

Pocahontas at Valley View*

3A-3

Hoxie at Corning*

Manila at Rivercrest*

Osceola at Harrisburg#

Manila at Piggott#

Hoxie at Gosnell#

3A-7

Prescott at Glen Rose#

3A-8

Rison at McGehee

2A-1

Cotter at Flippin

2A-7

Foreman at Cutter-Morning Star*

2A-8

Woodlawn at Fordyce

1A-1 East

Mount Judea at Jasper

1A-1 West

St. Paul at Ozark Catholic

1A-2

Viola at Shirley

Timbo at Norfork

1A-4

Scranton at Western Yell County

1A-5

Arkansas School for the Deaf at Clarendon

1A-7

Kirby at Ouachita

Nonconference

Buffalo Island Central at Newport#

Camden Harmony Grove at Mountain Pine

Cross County at Marked Tree*

Lead Hill at Life Way Christian

Ridgefield Christian at Buffalo Island Central*

Scott Charter at Hazen*

#Girls only

*Boys only